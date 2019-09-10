Boys Cross Country

Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50

at Dracut (2.75 miles)

Top Central finishers: 1. James Pothier 16:12, luke Ryan 16:14, 3. Cormac Crippen 16:15, 4. Matt Giannasca 16:19, 5. Evan Tremblay 16:30

Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Dracut 0-1

Sanborn takes 3rd

at Pelham

Team Scores (practice meet): 1. John Stark 60, 2. Merrimack Valley 58, 3. Sanborn 55, 4. Pelham 54

Top area finishers: 1. Josh Nottebart (P) 18:02; 5. Jake Tedford (S) 20:35

Girls Cross Country

Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50

at Dracut (2.75 miles)

Top Central finishers: 1. Kelsey Seamans 19:04, 2. Lily Angluin 19:31, 3. Sophia Beland 20:55, 4. Jackie Dehney 22:06, 5. Michaela Staniec 22:16

Records: Central Catholic 1-0

Field Hockey

Sanborn 2, John Stark 0

Goals: Laina Costanzo, Elinor Cotter

Saves: Izzi Gyles 13

John Stark (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn (1-2): 0 2 — 2

Pelham 5, Merrimack Valley 1

Goals: Cassie Hemmerdinger, Abbey Bevens 2, Gwen Dahlinger, Jessica Slaton

Saves: Hayley Gilbert 2

Pelham (1-0): 3 2 — 5

Merrimack Valley: 0 1 — 1

Golf

Andover 13, Haverhill 7

at Renaissance, Par 36

Match winners: Aiden Azevedo (H) 2-and-1; Nick Ventura (A) 3-and-2; Cade Cederchuk (A) 2-and-1; Stephen Ingram (A) 4-and-2; Noah Farland (A) 3-and-2

Records: Haverhill 1-1, Andover 3-0

Windham takes 3rd

At Kingswood CC

Team Scores: 1. Kennett 112, 2. Kingswood 95, 3. Windham 84, 4. Coe-Brown 69

Top Windham point scorers: Hunter Boudreau 19, Will McKee 18, Logan Carter 17

Records: Windham 3-3

Billerica 12, Central Catholic 8

Billerica CC, Par 35

Central match winners (score to par): Mike Yfantopulos (37), Alex Hay (42), Charlie Powers (45)

Records: Central Catholic 0-2

Pelham takes 2nd

Team scores: Derryfield 93, Pelham 80, Gilford 65, Somersworth 50

Team leaders: Russ Hamel 36, Peter Gamache 43

Records: Pelham 8-1

Boys Soccer

Andover 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: A — Austin Holland 2; H — Aidan Robarts

Saves: A — Joe Atwood 11; H — Matt Corliss 6

Haverhill (0-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Andover (2-1): 1 1 — 2

Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0

Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 6; N — Stefan Berlind 0

Newburyport (1-0-2): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (2-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 6

Sanborn (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas: 0 0 — 0

Timberlane 4, Nashua North 2

Goals: Cameron Ross 2, Jacob Stewart, Jake Silva

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3

Nashua North (1-2-0): 2 0 — 2

Timberlane (2-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Shawsheen Valley 1, Whittier 0

Saves: Luke MacFarland 10

Whittier (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Shawsheen Valley (3-0): 1 0 — 1

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1

Goals: Caleb Agbo

Saves: Ethan Donahue 12

Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3

Methuen (0-1-3): 1 0 — 1

Exeter 1, Windham 1

Goals: Owen Larouco

Saves: Preston Neal 2

Windham (2-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Exeter (0-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Winnacunnet 4, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Thomas Richmond 6

Pinkerton (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0

Winnacunnet (2-1-0): 3 1 — 4

North Andover 2, Billerica 0

Goals: Lucas Sciaudone 2

Saves: Tyler Bussell 2

North Andover (3-0): 1 1 — 2

Billerica (1-1): 0 0 — 0

Portsmouth 2, Salem 1

Goals: Walaeddine Hounane

Saves: Brandon Hebert 12

Salem (0-3): 0 1 — 1

Portsmouth (1-2): 1 1 — 2

Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 1

Goals: CC — John McCarthy 2; L — Santos Zelaya

Saves: CC — James Sorenson 3, Owen D’Agata 2; L — Arodi Rodriguez 11

Central Catholic (2-1): 0 2 — 2

Lawrence (0-3): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 6, Newburyport 5

Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie 3, Sabrina Campbell 2, Jacey Jennings; N — Deirdre McElhinney, Molly Webster, Cricket Good, Kelsey Soule, Matigan DeFeo

Assists: P — Jennings 2, Syeira Campbell, Currie; N — Li McClure, Meaghan O’Leary, Good

Saves: P — Ashlynne Reade 7; N — Anneliese Truesdale 11

Newburyport (1-2): 4 1 — 5

Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 3 — 6

Souhegan 4, Pelham 0

Saves: Colleen Peters 23

Souhegan: 1 3 — 4

Pelham (1-3): 0 0 — 0

PMA 2, Whittier 2

Goals: W — Natalie Vienneau, Emma Terroux; PMA — Laurie Victorino, Liz Varges

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 7; PMA — Jamie Walsh 5

Whittier (1-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Presentation of Mary (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Exeter 3, Windham 1

Goals: Reagan Murray

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 7

Exeter (2-0): 0 3 — 3

Windham (2-1): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton 5, Winnacunnet 0

Goals: Chayse Dube 2, Mattie Sullivan 2, Macy Graves

Saves: Mishela Duka 5

Winnacunnet: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (2-1): 2 3 — 5

North Andover 2, Billerica 1

Goals: Olivia Gotobed, Madison Palumbo

Saves: Caitlin Wessel 5, Paige Pefine 5

Billerica (0-1-2): 0 1 — 1

North Andover (4-0): 0 2 — 2

Portsmouth 4, Salem 0

Records: Portsmouth 1-3, Salem 0-3

Andover 1, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Emma Azzi

Saves: Izzy Shih 3

Andover (1-0-2): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1

Timberlane 2, Nashua North 1

Goals: Morgan Lewis, Alida Bates

Saves: Samantha Fowler 7

Timberlane (2-1): 0 1 1 — 2

Nashua North (1-2): 1 0 0 — 1

Girls Swimming

Andover 92, Notre Dame 73

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Ranjini Iyengar, Eliza Williams, Ashely Grover, Michaela Chokureva 2:02.30; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley 2:09.54; 200 IM: Chokureva 2:14.40; 50 freestyle: Melissa Haddad 27.88; Diving: Emme Pitts 160.80; 100 butterfly: Kaitlin Chung 1:05.11; 100 freestyle: Michelle Liu 1:02. 61; 500 freestyle: Alexandra Zetea 5:42.11; 200 freestyle relay: M. Haddad, M. Liu, A. Pantazi, E. Williams - 1:56.48; 100 backstroke: Katie Beaver 1:09.42; 100 breaststroke: Rachel Cordio 1:20.89; 400 freestyle relay: M.Flatley, M. Allardi, R Cordio, E.Clements 4:08.33

Records: Andover 1-0

Haverhill 97, Billerica 79

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Naomi McLaughlin, Jackie Kun, Jackie Story, Carli Quinlan 2:03.78; 200 IM: Jackie Story 2:21.81; 50 freestyle: Carli Quinlan 26.78 ; Diving: Sophia Lundgren 187.30; 100 butterfly: Story 1:03.56 ; 400 freestyle relay:Yaslee Dube, Jackie Story, Naomi McLaughlin, Carli Quinlan 4:07.19

Records: Haverhill 1-0

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 0

Records: Pentucket 0-3

Pelham 3, Manchester West 0

Kills: Morgan Stevens 3, Abby Spaulding 3, Jillian Tobin 3

Service points (aces): Maria Dagher 12 (9)

Digs: Tobin 5, Hannah Andrewchuk 4

Manchester West: 25  8 19 — 0

Pelham (1-1): 27 25 25 — 3

Salem 3, Windham 0

Kills: S — Lauren McCloskey 10

Blocks: S — Abby Mulry 4

Assists: S — Kacie Blanchette 20

Service points (aces): S — Blanchette 13, Sydney Emerson (2)

Digs: S — Blanchette 5

Windham (0-2): 18 17 22 — 0

Salem (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

