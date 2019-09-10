Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50
at Dracut (2.75 miles)
Top Central finishers: 1. James Pothier 16:12, luke Ryan 16:14, 3. Cormac Crippen 16:15, 4. Matt Giannasca 16:19, 5. Evan Tremblay 16:30
Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Dracut 0-1
Sanborn takes 3rd
at Pelham
Team Scores (practice meet): 1. John Stark 60, 2. Merrimack Valley 58, 3. Sanborn 55, 4. Pelham 54
Top area finishers: 1. Josh Nottebart (P) 18:02; 5. Jake Tedford (S) 20:35
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50
at Dracut (2.75 miles)
Top Central finishers: 1. Kelsey Seamans 19:04, 2. Lily Angluin 19:31, 3. Sophia Beland 20:55, 4. Jackie Dehney 22:06, 5. Michaela Staniec 22:16
Records: Central Catholic 1-0
Field Hockey
Sanborn 2, John Stark 0
Goals: Laina Costanzo, Elinor Cotter
Saves: Izzi Gyles 13
John Stark (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn (1-2): 0 2 — 2
Pelham 5, Merrimack Valley 1
Goals: Cassie Hemmerdinger, Abbey Bevens 2, Gwen Dahlinger, Jessica Slaton
Saves: Hayley Gilbert 2
Pelham (1-0): 3 2 — 5
Merrimack Valley: 0 1 — 1
Golf
Andover 13, Haverhill 7
at Renaissance, Par 36
Match winners: Aiden Azevedo (H) 2-and-1; Nick Ventura (A) 3-and-2; Cade Cederchuk (A) 2-and-1; Stephen Ingram (A) 4-and-2; Noah Farland (A) 3-and-2
Records: Haverhill 1-1, Andover 3-0
Windham takes 3rd
At Kingswood CC
Team Scores: 1. Kennett 112, 2. Kingswood 95, 3. Windham 84, 4. Coe-Brown 69
Top Windham point scorers: Hunter Boudreau 19, Will McKee 18, Logan Carter 17
Records: Windham 3-3
Billerica 12, Central Catholic 8
Billerica CC, Par 35
Central match winners (score to par): Mike Yfantopulos (37), Alex Hay (42), Charlie Powers (45)
Records: Central Catholic 0-2
Pelham takes 2nd
Team scores: Derryfield 93, Pelham 80, Gilford 65, Somersworth 50
Team leaders: Russ Hamel 36, Peter Gamache 43
Records: Pelham 8-1
Boys Soccer
Andover 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: A — Austin Holland 2; H — Aidan Robarts
Saves: A — Joe Atwood 11; H — Matt Corliss 6
Haverhill (0-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Andover (2-1): 1 1 — 2
Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0
Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 6; N — Stefan Berlind 0
Newburyport (1-0-2): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (2-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 6
Sanborn (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0
St. Thomas Aquinas: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 4, Nashua North 2
Goals: Cameron Ross 2, Jacob Stewart, Jake Silva
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3
Nashua North (1-2-0): 2 0 — 2
Timberlane (2-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Shawsheen Valley 1, Whittier 0
Saves: Luke MacFarland 10
Whittier (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Shawsheen Valley (3-0): 1 0 — 1
Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1
Goals: Caleb Agbo
Saves: Ethan Donahue 12
Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3
Methuen (0-1-3): 1 0 — 1
Exeter 1, Windham 1
Goals: Owen Larouco
Saves: Preston Neal 2
Windham (2-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Exeter (0-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Winnacunnet 4, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Thomas Richmond 6
Pinkerton (0-2-1): 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet (2-1-0): 3 1 — 4
North Andover 2, Billerica 0
Goals: Lucas Sciaudone 2
Saves: Tyler Bussell 2
North Andover (3-0): 1 1 — 2
Billerica (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Portsmouth 2, Salem 1
Goals: Walaeddine Hounane
Saves: Brandon Hebert 12
Salem (0-3): 0 1 — 1
Portsmouth (1-2): 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 1
Goals: CC — John McCarthy 2; L — Santos Zelaya
Saves: CC — James Sorenson 3, Owen D’Agata 2; L — Arodi Rodriguez 11
Central Catholic (2-1): 0 2 — 2
Lawrence (0-3): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 6, Newburyport 5
Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie 3, Sabrina Campbell 2, Jacey Jennings; N — Deirdre McElhinney, Molly Webster, Cricket Good, Kelsey Soule, Matigan DeFeo
Assists: P — Jennings 2, Syeira Campbell, Currie; N — Li McClure, Meaghan O’Leary, Good
Saves: P — Ashlynne Reade 7; N — Anneliese Truesdale 11
Newburyport (1-2): 4 1 — 5
Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 3 — 6
Souhegan 4, Pelham 0
Saves: Colleen Peters 23
Souhegan: 1 3 — 4
Pelham (1-3): 0 0 — 0
PMA 2, Whittier 2
Goals: W — Natalie Vienneau, Emma Terroux; PMA — Laurie Victorino, Liz Varges
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 7; PMA — Jamie Walsh 5
Whittier (1-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Presentation of Mary (0-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Exeter 3, Windham 1
Goals: Reagan Murray
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 7
Exeter (2-0): 0 3 — 3
Windham (2-1): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton 5, Winnacunnet 0
Goals: Chayse Dube 2, Mattie Sullivan 2, Macy Graves
Saves: Mishela Duka 5
Winnacunnet: 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (2-1): 2 3 — 5
North Andover 2, Billerica 1
Goals: Olivia Gotobed, Madison Palumbo
Saves: Caitlin Wessel 5, Paige Pefine 5
Billerica (0-1-2): 0 1 — 1
North Andover (4-0): 0 2 — 2
Records: Portsmouth 1-3, Salem 0-3
Andover 1, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Emma Azzi
Saves: Izzy Shih 3
Andover (1-0-2): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1
Timberlane 2, Nashua North 1
Goals: Morgan Lewis, Alida Bates
Saves: Samantha Fowler 7
Timberlane (2-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Nashua North (1-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Girls Swimming
Andover 92, Notre Dame 73
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Ranjini Iyengar, Eliza Williams, Ashely Grover, Michaela Chokureva 2:02.30; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley 2:09.54; 200 IM: Chokureva 2:14.40; 50 freestyle: Melissa Haddad 27.88; Diving: Emme Pitts 160.80; 100 butterfly: Kaitlin Chung 1:05.11; 100 freestyle: Michelle Liu 1:02. 61; 500 freestyle: Alexandra Zetea 5:42.11; 200 freestyle relay: M. Haddad, M. Liu, A. Pantazi, E. Williams - 1:56.48; 100 backstroke: Katie Beaver 1:09.42; 100 breaststroke: Rachel Cordio 1:20.89; 400 freestyle relay: M.Flatley, M. Allardi, R Cordio, E.Clements 4:08.33
Records: Andover 1-0
Haverhill 97, Billerica 79
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Naomi McLaughlin, Jackie Kun, Jackie Story, Carli Quinlan 2:03.78; 200 IM: Jackie Story 2:21.81; 50 freestyle: Carli Quinlan 26.78 ; Diving: Sophia Lundgren 187.30; 100 butterfly: Story 1:03.56 ; 400 freestyle relay:Yaslee Dube, Jackie Story, Naomi McLaughlin, Carli Quinlan 4:07.19
Records: Haverhill 1-0
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 0-3
Pelham 3, Manchester West 0
Kills: Morgan Stevens 3, Abby Spaulding 3, Jillian Tobin 3
Service points (aces): Maria Dagher 12 (9)
Digs: Tobin 5, Hannah Andrewchuk 4
Manchester West: 25 8 19 — 0
Pelham (1-1): 27 25 25 — 3
Salem 3, Windham 0
Kills: S — Lauren McCloskey 10
Blocks: S — Abby Mulry 4
Assists: S — Kacie Blanchette 20
Service points (aces): S — Blanchette 13, Sydney Emerson (2)
Digs: S — Blanchette 5
Windham (0-2): 18 17 22 — 0
Salem (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
