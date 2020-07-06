Hoops for Hope among Arnold's broad legacy

Jim Arnold had a lot of friends, and all have memories of him, but perhaps no one was closer to him than Melvin Berger.
A year behind Arnold at Andover High School, Berger later became his trusted assistant.
“There is nobody like him. He was innovative like no other person I ever met,” said Berger. “He always had ideas. He always thought about helping others. His energy was contagious. I can’t tell you how many times he got me off my couch.”
Arnold died early Friday morning in his sleep due to heart failure. He was 59 years old.
A star high school athlete slowed by a major knee injury while playing football, Arnold was best known for his Hoops for Hope summer basketball league for high school-age boys and girls. He was also the owner of Sport Court New England.
But he was so much more.
Arnold was a Little League coach — before his children were born. He was a former newspaper reporter and columnist, writing for The Eagle-Tribune.
After college, he attended Harvard Divinity School. He launched a business building backyard basketball and tennis courts. He was a husband and father to two boys, Connor and Rory. His contributions to local charities were untold.
His baby, though, was the hugely successful summer basketball league.
Its origins date to 1992, when Jim took his son Rory to Sullivan Park in Lawrence. They found a decaying park, including a rusted playground and neglected basketball courts.
Rory, about 4 at the time, asked his dad to fix it. Arnold did that — and more.
As part of his vision to rebuild the courts, Arnold imagined a basketball program for youths throughout the Merrimack Valley to be called Hoops for Hope. A year later, he had 23 high school and middle school teams in a tournament at Sullivan Park.
“He came to me and said that he wanted to start a tournament within the summer hoops season, in my brother’s name,” said Berger, who gets chills recalling the conversation. His half-brother, David Bradner, a former basketball star at Greater Lawrence Tech, had been murdered while delivering mail in the city.
“It meant so much to me and my family,” said Berger, whose part-time job is now running Hoops for Hope as the site director. “It wasn’t just the name. He had T-shirts made. People from around the country came to see it. Jim brought my brother’s name alive every summer. I get emotional talking about it.”
It wasn’t Arnold's only project, either.
Arnold was among the biggest private contributors to Beyond Soccer Inc., a group that singlehandedly revived the sport at the youth level in Lawrence. A quarter-century ago, he paid for the refurbishing of the old Jewish Community Center in the city into an indoor baseball and basketball facility.
He was a big fundraiser for Andover’s new Little League fields.
“I told Jim about the Lawrence High football team not having sweatsuits to wear, like all of the other schools had,” said Berger, who taught in Lawrence. “Within two days, Jim raised $4,000 for the new coach.
“If kids needed some hours for work to get money, Jim hired them for his (Sport Court) business or Hoops for Hope. Honestly, he never said no.”
Basketball in the Merrimack Valley changed forever, Berger said, when Hoops For Hope started 1993.
The best local teams had failed to advance in the state tournament so many times. With Arnold’s tournament came better summer competition.
“We started with varsity, then added girls varsity, then JV boys and girls, then freshman teams,” Berger said. “Our league offered trophies and MVP awards. It was Jim’s idea to get some of the talented Boston schools to come play, offering free tuition.
“Our teams got better because the competition was better,” Berger said. “We started getting to the (Boston) Garden, competing for state titles. I believe Jim Arnold was the key guy in starting all of that.”
While basketball, among other things, is where Arnold made his biggest mark, he was really about so much more.
"I don't know what we'll do without him," Berger said. "It just won't be the same."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Coach Fazio: Jim was family
Andover High coach Dave Fazio crossed paths with Jim Arnold, who died Friday morning, many times over his nearly three decades as a coach.
For nearly a decade, Arnold's Hoops For Hope summer basketball program was at the Andover High Field House. Arnold's son Connor was a captain for Fazio, later playing at Babson College.
"Both our sons played AAU together and we spent many times together on the road, at restaurants and hotels," Fazio said. "Our families became very close. In fact, I consider the Arnolds part of our family. They all are quality people, including his wife, Beth, and son Rory. They always welcomed my family. This is a big hit for all of us. A big one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.