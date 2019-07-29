With time winding down in a tie game against MVC rival North Andover in Monday’s Hoops for Hope action, Central Catholic’s Marcus Rivera curled off a screen and let a 3-pointer fly.
Rivera then bumped off a defender and fell to the ground, but he watched from the Lawrence High court as his jumper fell through the hoop to give Central a 57-54 win Monday night. They were the final three of Rivera’s game-high 16 points. Kyle Moore scored a team-high 14 for North Andover.
That was the only boys game played. Here are the results from the rest of Monday’s girls competition.
Haverhill 43, Austin Prep 34
H — McKayla Dingle 18; AP — Grace Ardito 17
Central Catholic 32, Masconomet 22
CC — Adrianna Niles 10; M — Graves 10
