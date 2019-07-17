LAWRENCE — Olivia Barron led the way in scoring for Methuen with five points on the night, but the Rangers suffered a 36-13 loss to Dracut on Wednesday.
Ashlee Talbot had a game-high of 11 points for Dracut.
Here are the rest of the results from Wednesday’s Hoops for Hope action.
Austin Prep 29, Salem 24
AP — Grace Ardito 8; S — Jordyn Franzen 10
North Andover 51, Wilmington 47
NA — Caitlin Fanos 13; W — Kylie Ducharme 20
Andover 40, Bishop Fenwick 35
A — Tatum Shaw 16; BF — Annie Murphy 21
Tewksbury 36, Newburyport 34
T — Lexi Polimeno 13; N — Abigail Gillingham 19
Billerica 39, Masco 36
B — Madison Watford 12; M — Mar Graves 17
