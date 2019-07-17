LAWRENCE — Olivia Barron led the way in scoring for Methuen with five points on the night, but the Rangers suffered a 36-13 loss to Dracut on Wednesday.

Ashlee Talbot had a game-high of 11 points for Dracut.

Here are the rest of the results from Wednesday’s Hoops for Hope action.

Austin Prep 29, Salem 24

AP — Grace Ardito 8; — Jordyn Franzen 10

North Andover 51, Wilmington 47

NA — Caitlin Fanos 13; — Kylie Ducharme 20

Andover 40, Bishop Fenwick 35

— Tatum Shaw 16; BF — Annie Murphy 21

Tewksbury 36, Newburyport 34

— Lexi Polimeno 13; — Abigail Gillingham 19

Billerica 39, Masco 36

— Madison Watford 12; — Mar Graves 17

