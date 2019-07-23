Burlington’s Kyle Inglis tried to will his team to a victory by himself, but Andover’s Kyle Rocker wasn’t going to let that happen.
Rocker finished with 21 points to lead the Warriors to a 74-63 win. Inglis went off for 39 points in an impressive effort, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Here are the results from Tuesday’s other action.
Methuen 59, ConVal 42
M — Kevin Garcia 13; C — Connor Buffum 16
Boston English 68, Georgetown 51
BE — Ethan Daleba 21; G — Harrison Lien 14
Central Catholic 68, Nashua South 58
CC — Jeff Goguen 16; NS — Andres Hulfachor 16
Newburyport 72, Pinkerton 44
N — Jacob Robertson 19; P — Jimmy Flynn 13
Lynn English 64, North Andover 51
LE — Mason Jean Baptiste 21; NA — Matt Kutz 18
St. John’s Prep 55; Haverhill 44
SJP — Matt Duchemin 10; Haverhill — Phillip Cunningham 10
Lawrence 59, Greater Lawrence 28
L — Cristian Moscat 16; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 12
