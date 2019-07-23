Burlington’s Kyle Inglis tried to will his team to a victory by himself, but Andover’s Kyle Rocker wasn’t going to let that happen.

Rocker finished with 21 points to lead the Warriors to a 74-63 win. Inglis went off for 39 points in an impressive effort, but it wasn’t quite enough.

Here are the results from Tuesday’s other action.

Methuen 59, ConVal 42

M — Kevin Garcia 13; C — Connor Buffum 16

Boston English 68, Georgetown 51

BE — Ethan Daleba 21; G — Harrison Lien 14

Central Catholic 68, Nashua South 58

CC — Jeff Goguen 16; NS — Andres Hulfachor 16

Newburyport 72, Pinkerton 44

N — Jacob Robertson 19; P — Jimmy Flynn 13

Lynn English 64, North Andover 51

LE — Mason Jean Baptiste 21; NA — Matt Kutz 18

St. John’s Prep 55; Haverhill 44

SJP — Matt Duchemin 10; Haverhill — Phillip Cunningham 10

Lawrence 59, Greater Lawrence 28

L — Cristian Moscat 16; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 12

