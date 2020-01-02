With the start of a new year, it’s always fun to dream, to envision scenarios you’d like to see become reality.
Naturally, I have plenty of those on the local sports scene, primarily focusing on area coaches who deserve to have championship success. Here are a few things I’d like to see happen.
A state title, or at least a North crown, for Andover boys basketball coach Dave Fazio. Few teams work harder and have enjoyed more success over the years than Fazio’s Warriors, but they always seem to fall just short — whether because of injuries or just bad luck — of winning the big one.
More wrestlers for first-year North Andover wrestling coach Larry Coughlin. Coughlin knows how to coach, but it’s hard to win when you’re giving up at least two weight classes every meet. It may be time to make a concerted effort to get an assistant who works in the school system to help recruit.
A little more luck — and players staying home — for Haverhill High hockey coach Joe Roberts. He does a good job with the players he’s got, but it’s tough to win consistently when the best young players in town go elsewhere.
An MVC title and state place for Haverhill cross country coach Mike Maguire. There are few coaches as passionate about his sport as Maguire, and it’s great to see that, after 30 years, he seems to still really love coaching.
A little luck for Timberlane cross country coach Mark Behan. Clearly, Behan knows distance running as well as anyone, and his athletes love to run for him, but he hasn’t had many gifted runners over the years and some he’s had have been beset by injuries.
A return to the Division 3 College World Series for Jeff Mejia and his Northern Essex baseball team. Mejia has really got a mini-dynasty going and it’s nice to have the local junior college get some national recognition.
Speaking of baseball, how about another strong season for Whittier Tech baseball coach Joe Boland? I’m not sure how he does it but, even after heavy graduation losses, Boland — one of the nicest guys around — keeps producing winning teams.
Another North Shore Baseball League crown for Paul Sartori and his Kingston Night Owls, who have won three straight titles and five in the last six years. Sartori is a master at getting quality players and getting them to perform at a high level.
A little more recognition for Windham wrestling coach Tom Darrin. He started the program there intending to stay just a few years. But he’s now in his 10th year, has won more than 170 meets and several Division 2 state titles and has transitioned the team nicely to Division 1.
Some bonuses for some of the Greater Lawrence head coaches. I don’t know what their salaries are, but coaches like Tony Sarkis (football and track), Jay Santomassino (cross country and softball) and Juan Nieves (wrestling) earn every penny.
A state award for Methuen athletic director Matt Curran. Even without his great communication skills and support of his coaches and athletes, anyone who agrees to host the New England wrestling tournament deserves a ton of credit. And geez, I wish there were more local ADs I could give props to instead of always singling out Curran.
