Horford would have been perfect fit for this year's Celtics

BOSTON — You can count Al Horford as someone who is not surprised by how well the Celtics are doing this year.
Making his return to the TD Garden last night, the former C’s big man had nothing but love for his previous team.
“I think it starts with coach (Brad) Stevens,” said Horford, who this offseason signed a 4-year, $109 million deal with the rival Philadelphia 76ers after spending the previous three seasons in Boston. “I think he’s great at what he does. The years that I was here, different players may have been out, but he would always be finding ways to put the team in a position to win.
“But then you have guys like Jaylen Brown playing like an All-Star, and Jayson Tatum playing like an All-Star, and obviously Kemba (Walker), so, they have talent. The talent is here, so it’s not a surprise.”
Doesn’t it feel like Horford should be a part of this team?
Logistics-wise, there was no way it was going to work. Horford wanted a max deal, and the Celtics — rightly — didn’t want to give that to the 33-year-old. There was no way the C’s could have had Horford and Walker on this year’s roster with what both wanted.
But it’s fun to imagine if they could have.
Horford feels like that one big the team needs to go from Eastern Conference contender to title contender. And, of course, we all know he has the blue-collar demeanor that has defined this year’s team.
He didn’t play in his return to the Garden Thursday night, due to knee soreness and hamstring tightness, but at least he had the courage to show up.
*Cough, cough, Kyrie Irving.*
The 76ers are one of the best teams in the conference, yes. But does it feel like Horford’s quiet, hard-nose demeanor mixes well the bright personalities of a Joel Embiid or a Ben Simmons?
And well, it didn’t at the start.
The first month of the year, he was only shooting 27.8% from deep and averaging 4.3 fouls per game. He’s steadied as the season’s progressed (13.8 ppg, 36.6% from three), as you would expect from a consummate professional.
But only time will tell if he’s the veteran leader that will take the 76ers to the next level.
Horford was a good Celtic, not great.
He received plenty of admiration from the early Garden crowd when he went through his pregame warmup. And he should have. Two years ago, he was a prominent figure on a team that was just one win away from the NBA Finals.
He could have signed a team-friendly deal to stay in Boston. But who can blame anyone for trying to make as much money they can?
Business is business.
But with how this year’s Celtics squad has been free of inter-teammate drama, it would have been nice to see Horford still wearing green.
It was and still would have been the perfect fit.
“For me, it was a big leap of faith coming to (Boston), leaving my stability that I had in Atlanta,” said Horford. “I didn’t realize that what I was doing (in Boston) was something that was really special with this group and everything. It was definitely tougher when I had to make the decision to leave.
“But, ultimately, I understood that was the right decision for me.”
