North Shore Navigators
Evan Christopulos, of Andover (Bentley, Sr., pitcher)
Manager Bob Macaluso: “Evan was in our starting rotation and in his last outing struck out nine batter in just four inning. I loved his power sinker, which I don’t think he throws enough. He needs to work on endurance, as a starter, going more than four innings. Evan was a good addition to our team. His stuff is there.”
Cedric Gillette, of Andover (Merrimack, Jr., pitcher)
Macaluso: “Cedric had a great summer. He was one of our top starters. I loved that he got better and better as the summer went on. I’d heard about his athleticism, and he showed it. He competes hard every time out there. I think there’s a lot of untapped talent there that’s going to come out in the future. He’s going to help Merrimack a lot next year.”
Logan Bravo, of Andover (Harvard, Jr., infielder)
Macaluso: “Logan had a great summer offensively. He was one of our leaders, in the middle of the lineup, playing every day. He showed some versatility playing third base, shortstop and first base. Personally, I see him as a very good first baseman due to his size. He has a shot to play at the next level.”
Jack McElroy, of North Andover (Holy Cross, Frosh., infielder)
Macaluso: “Jake is not going to ‘wow’ you. But then you watch him play every day and you realize how good he really is. He played every day for us, at second base but mostly third base. He’s a steady, consistent ballplayer you want on your team. He’s got some improving to do offensively, but he’s learning. We really counted on him and he performed well in the clutch for us. Holy Cross is getting a good one.”
Alex Brickman, of Andover (Dayton University, Sr., first baseman)
Macaluso: “Alex started off with a bang, showing a lot of power. He was a nice, big bat in our lineup, which was very good. His three-run homer to beat New Britain was a huge highlight for him and us. He went back to graduate school a few weeks early. We could’ve used him.”
Nashua Silver Knights
Brandon Dufault, of Windham, N.H. (Northeastern, Sr., pitcher)
Manager Kyle Jackson: “Brandon was supposed to be on the Cape, but pitched his second year with us instead. He came out of the gates red-hot and pretty much was untouchable the first few weeks. But then he hurt his oblique, missing close to a month, not throwing for obvious reasons, and never found that true form. I love him. When he was healthy and wanted the ball, I gave it to him. Going forward, learning to deal with an injury like he had will only help him. He’s got a bright future.”
Jake Thibault, of Methuen (Merrimack, Sr., pitcher)
Jackson: “We got him late and had him for a month before losing him to grad school. We had no idea what we’d get out of him. Nick Shumski (a Merrimack teammate) told me about him. He’s got a phenomenal changeup. His fastball works on both sides of the plate. He’s at his best when he keeps batters off balance.”
Nick Shumski, of Salem, N.H. (Merrimack, Sr., shortstop)
Jackson: “Nick is my kind of ballplayer. He’s a grinder and a good athlete. He was a leader on our team, having played here a few years already. Everyone knows about his defense and his great hands. He gives you 100% on every at-bat. Sometimes he’s a little too aggressive at the plate, but he’s clutch, with two walk-off hits for us.”
Dom Keegan, of Methuen (Vanderbilt, Jr., catcher/first baseman)
Jackson: “Dom is a professional. I’ve been in this league for seven years (as a coach and manager) and he’s got one of best swings I’ve seen. And he has a great eye for pitches. He was an MVP candidate. Dom also did an amazing job at first base. We also threw him in there as a catcher. He reminds me of Jason Varitek as a leader. I would not be surprised if he has a big year at Vandy. It was a pleasure having him back in Nashua.”
Brockton Rox
Joey Bramanti, of North Andover (UMaine, Sr., third/first baseman)
Manager Andy Theriault: “We were lucky to add a kid like Joey so late in the process. His teammate at Maine, Nick Cincola, told us about him. We stuck Joey in the middle of our lineup from Day 1 and he never left. He was an MVP candidate the first few weeks before struggling a bit, but showed us a lot. I couldn’t believe his power to right field. He does not hit cheap homers. He can play third base and first base equally well. I believe Joey put himself on the map for (MLB) scouts. I’m expecting a big year for him at UMaine.”
Worcester Bravehearts
Andrew Selima, of Andover (Holy Cross, Jr., first baseman)
Manager Alex Dion: “‘Lima’ is a wonderful young man and great baseball player. He brings positive energy to the field every day whether he’s in the lineup or not. He got a lot better defensively this summer, working on improving his footwork. One of the brightest young men I have coached. I expect him to have a good year at Holy Cross.”
