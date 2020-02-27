HAVERHILL — The No. 1 Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team’s incredible season came to a stunning end Wednesday evening, as the Hillies were upset in overtime by No. 32 seeded Hingham in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Hingham’s Piper Jordan nudged a puck into the corner of the net 1:54 into overtime to give Hingham the 5-4 victory at Haverhill’s Veterans Memorial Skating Arena. Hannah Keating and Eliana Kane led HPNA with two goals a piece.
“It was a very, very good game,” said HPNA head coach Gary Kane afterward. “The crowd was electric. It was one of those losses that you can chalk up to fierce competition.”
The first period was full of scoring opportunities for both teams, and the officials let both teams play a physical game. HIngham got on the board first six minutes into the game off a Lilly Thrun goal. Five minutes later, Eliana Kane evened the score for HPNA with a slapper that sailed into the net. But a minute later, the quick-skating Ryan Maguire sailed down ice and shot her own slapshot to give the Harborwomen back the lead.
Hingham peppered HPNA goaltender Jenny Hubbard as the first period came to a close. Keating picked up one of her rebounds and sped up ice on a breakaway to score to tie the game at two with 1:16 remaining in the frame. With 16 seconds left before the first intermission, HPNA went on the first power play of the game.
As the seconds ticked down on the scoreboard, a Kane shot rang off the goal post and bounced into the net with two seconds remaining, giving HPNA their first lead.
The Harborwomen controlled possession through a good portion of the second period, but HPNA limited their shots. However, they would finally break through when Kathryn Karo scored through traffic with 3:28 left in the second. But Keating, HPNA’s go-to in so many tough situations all season, answered, sliding a puck in the right corner of the net 13 seconds later to recapture the lead.
But as much as Kane and Keating were pacing the HPNA scoresheet, Hingham focused on limiting the pair’s chances moving forward.
“I think at times, some of our younger players looked to Hannah and Eliana and said, ‘Hey, can you do it again?” said Kane. “So their team keyed on Hannah and Elli late. We had some great opportunities and bouncing pucks, but their goalie played really well.”
Both teams skated back and forth at the opening of the third period. HPNA went on a power play with three minutes in, but Hingham cycled fast, caused confusion and got possession of the puck. Karo had the puck on the tip of her stick, and angled a slapper just right to score shorthanded for the Harborwomen, tying the game 4-4. Hingham goalie Taylor Moynihan made six saves in the rest of regulation on a great selection of HPNA shots. In the final two minutes, Hubbard made three standout saves, including one on a hard slapper with 2:37 left in regulation.
Hingham and HPNA battled in the first minute of four-on-four overtime, but the Harborwomen snagged possession in the HPNA zone. With a flurry in front of the net, the Harborwomen’s Piper Jordan lifted the puck into the corner for the unassisted game-winning goal. As the three Hingham players closest to the net reacted, the crowd stretched their necks to see if it was what they thought it was. Once the officials gave the signal, the HPNA players wrapped Hubbard in a hug in a show of support for their stalwart goaltender.
HPNA’s Hubbard finished with 17 saves, while Hingham’s Moynihan had 23.
The team was disapointed post-game, but the family, friends and classmates waiting for them wanted them to know they had given an incredible effort against an opponent that was far more than its last seed in the Division 1 tournament suggested.
“I guess you know, that’s why they say, ‘That’s why you play the game,’” said Kane. “Our team didn’t look past them at all. They really did consider this a new season.”
HPNA finishes the season 18-1-2.
HINGHAM 5, HPNA 4 (OT)
Hingham (10-11): 2 1 1 1 - 5
HPNA (18-1-2): 3 1 0 0 - 4
GOALS: HP - Hannah Keating (2) Eliana Kane (2) HI - Kathryn Karo (2), Lilly Thrun, Ryan Maguire, Piper Jordan
ASSISTS: HI - Coco Hernberg, Cece DelRosso, Natasha Neelon, Amy Maffei, HP - Sara Whitlock, Reese Pascucci, Hannah Keating, Emma Skafas, Morgan Whitlock
SAVES: HP - Jenny Hubbard 17; HI - Taylor Moynihan 23
