HAVERHILL — The MVC/DCL league has been a war all season, but even Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover coach Gary Kane agreed that Wednesday night’s game against Andover had a definite playoff feel to it.
And that’s a good thing for HPNA.
Because after it wrapped up a hard-fought 4-2 win over the Warriors — capping an already-emotional senior night by completing the first undefeated regular season in program history — HPNA (18-0-2) has its sights firmly set on what’s to come next.
The playoffs.
“We just said in the locker room that now it’s a new season,” said senior tri-captain Eliana Kane, who scored two goals in the win. “What just happened is in the past, and now we need to keep focusing forward. So that’s definitely going to be a huge emphasis, just getting to practice and getting to work right away and not resting on what we just did.”
And Wednesday night was a perfect simulation, for both teams, of the physical play they’re about to see in the postseason.
Both HPNA, the top-ranked team in the state, and Andover (No. 17, 10-5-4) showcased their skill in what was an up-and-down — but chippy — game. There were a couple of quick scrums with plenty of shoving after the whistle, and both goalies got a face full of ice sprayed into them on separate occasions.
“It really did have a playoff atmosphere to it,” said coach Kane. “They’re a great team, well coached, and every year we have battles with Andover. So tonight definitely felt like a playoff game. (Andover) came in with speed and aggression, and it was another different look by them. They were more physical than they were last time.”
After the five HPNA seniors (Kane, Deanna Bosco, Hannah Keating, Caitlyn Mazzocchi, Jenny Hubbard) were honored before the game, both teams skated hard until freshman Reese Pascucci sent home a slap shot from the blue line that made it 1-0 HPNA. Andover tied it when Kalli Archambault scored on a 4-on-3 power play, but moments later Kane blasted home her first of the night to make it 2-1 after the first period.
Keating then dazzled the energetic crowd at Veteran’s Memorial Rink early in the second. The senior blew past her defender along the left board, gathered the puck and flicked a wrister top-shelf as she was being pushed down from behind to make it 3-1.
Andover didn’t quit, taking advantage of another power play to make it a one-goal game on a Lauren Adams tally. But HPNA, behind another solid night in net from Hubbard (25 saves) and Kane’s second goal of the game midway through the third, held on for the win.
“It was great,” said Eliana. “We knew going in to the game that it was going to be a lot of emotions. We just tried to emphasize being focused, and before the game we all took a breath to take some pressure off. And I think, as a team, we just stepped up and we all supported each other.”
Both teams now will look ahead at what’s to come. And if Wednesday night’s game was any indication, both squads are primed to make deep playoff runs.
From Day 1, the goal has always been to win a state championship.
But finishing an undefeated regular season for the first time in program history is something that won’t get lost on HPNA.
“It still hasn’t really set in for us,” said Eliana. “We’re always just thinking about the next game. We don’t really look to the past that much, but it’s great now to enjoy it in the moment.
“But we know now that, going forward, no team is going to care that we’re undefeated. They just want to get to the state championship like us.”
Haverhill 4, Andover 2
Andover (10-5-4): 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (18-0-2): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: HPNA — Eliana Kane 2, Reese Pascucci, Hannah Keating; A — Kalli Archambault, Lauren Adams
Assists: HPNA — Pascucci 2, Emma Skafas, Deanna Bosco; A — Kate Gemmell
Saves: HPNA — Jenny Hubbard 25; A — Lillian Jagger 18
