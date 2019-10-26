MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — John Manzi ran for a 5-yard touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the game, and the Brooks defense delivered a pair of stops in the final moments to earn a 21-14 victory over St. George’s on Saturday.
“The guys did a great job of playing four quarters,” said coach Pat Foley. “We settled down in the second half offensively, and we were able to hit for a few big plays. Our line opened some huge holes on that winning drive.”
The Green and White trailed 14-7 early in the fourth quarter, but tied it up when Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale connected with John Fritz for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Brooks defense then held, and Manzi scored to give his squad the lead for good.
Wolfendale (106 passing yards, team-high 30 rushing yards) gave Brooks a 7-0 lead at halftime with a 1-yard TD run.
Rayden Waweru led the winning defense with two interceptions. Manzi, Matt Costello and Fritz Wright each made a team-best eight tackles.
“Rayden’s two interceptions were huge,” said Foley. “They gave us extra possessions. It was great to get a win.”
Next up, Brooks (2-4) will host Lawrence Academy (1-5) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
SANBORN FALLS TO GILFORD
GILFORD — Sanborn trailed by just six points heading into the fourth quarter, but Gilford scored a pair of touchdowns in the final frame to earn a 22-0 victory on Saturday.
Jarrod St. Jean led the Indians. He had an interception, and ran for a team-high 43 yards. Zach Cardoso caught a pass for 43 yards and ran for 25 yards. Adam Lapanne added a fumble recovery.
Sanborn (0-8) will look to wrap up its season on a high note, when it host ConVal (1-7) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Brooks 21, St. George’s 14
Brooks (2-4): 0 7 0 14 — 21
St. George’s (2-4): 0 0 6 8 — 14
First Quarter
B — Michael Wolfendale 1 run (Brian Barker-Morrill kick)
Second Quarter
SG — Johnell Fillipini 6 yard run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Fillipini 2 yard run (Makai Murray rush)
B — John Fritz 55 yard pass from Wolfendale (Barker-Morrill kick)
B — John Manzi 5 yard run (Barker-Morrill kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 9-30, John Manzi 15-29, Arthur Nwobi 5-15, Darrel Yepdo 1-2
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 3-8-1, 106
RECEIVING: Brooks — John Fritz 1-55, Manzi 1-33, Darrel Yepdo 1-18
Gilford 22, Sanborn 0
Sanborn (0-8): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gilford (4-4): 6 0 0 16 — 22
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Zach Cardoso 8-25, Jarred St. Jean 12-43, Eric Sitomer 2-11
PASSING: Sanborn — Nolan Duquette 2-14, 48
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Cardoso 1-45, Hudson Lewis 1-3
