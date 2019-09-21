SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — EJ Perry threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more and Brown edged Bryant 35-30 on Saturday.
Perry completed 21 of 32 passes for 183 yards and added 227 yards rushing in the season opener for the Bears (1-0), including a 94-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.
Brown led 14-10 at halftime and stretched it to 21-10 midway through the third quarter on Perry’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Demitri Jackson. But Bryant scored twice after that, on short touchdown runs by Isaac McCray and Kory Curtis, to move ahead 24-21 with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Perry answered for the Bears, firing a 6-yard touchdown throw to Scott Boylan and following up on the next drive with his 94-yard dash for a score and a 35-24 advantage with 6:14 to go.
Curtis threw for 404 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs (0-4).
Hughes wins it
DURHAM — Former Timberlane standout Jason Hughes kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday to lift UNH to a 27-24 victory over Rhode Island.
It was the second field goal of the quarter for Hughes, who earlier booted a 34-yarder.
UNH led 21-7 early in the third quarter only to have URI come back to tie the game, 24-24, prior to the winning kick.
BC bounces back
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Coach Steve Addazio needed a response from Boston College after being embarrassed last week and his offense line, and running back AJ Dillon gave it to him in one of those early must-win games.
Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible 24-point loss to Kansas and beat Rutgers 30-16 on Saturday.
“I feel a lot better today from the standpoint that we responded. That’s a growing thing,” said Addazio, whose team was a 21-point favorite a week ago. “That’s a thing that you have to grow in football. You got to get punched in the face — when you get punched in the face you got to be able to learn how to respond.”
Boston College (3-1) did on a day almost 20 players and coaches returned to New Jersey.
Local product Anthony Brown scored on a quarterback sneak and running back David Bailey tallied on a career-long 42-yard run as the Eagles ground out 272 yards in handing Rutgers (1-2) its second straight loss.
The win was Boston’s College’s 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1).
UMass crushed again
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Carpenter threw for 104 yards and two scores and rushed for 102 yards, Fred Payton threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina pummeled Massachusetts 62-28 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.
Coastal Carolina (3-1) amassed 636 total yards while limiting the Minuteman to 306.
Yale clips Holy Cross
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kurt Rawlings passed for 232 yards and a touchdown and Zane Dudek ran for 96 yards and a score to help Yale open its season with a 23-10 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, preseason favorites to win the Ivy League, improved to 29-5 all-time against Holy Cross (1-2) and avenged a 31-28 overtime loss to the Crusaders last season.
KO returns lift Maine
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Earnest Edwards returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for the second time in his career to lead Maine to a 35-21 win over Colgate on Saturday.
Edwards added to his career record with his fifth kickoff return for a touchdown, a 100-yarder right up the middle of the field, to start the second half. Edwards, who hauled in a 40-yard touchdown bomb from Chris Ferguson in the final minute of the first half for a 21-7 lead, went 95 yards down the left sideline for his second kickoff return with 4:52 left in the third quarter. With 198 kickoff-return yards he broke his school record of 188 from last season against Elon.
Joe Fitzpatrick contributed 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Black Bears (2-2).
