It was the type of slam dunk that earns an NBA player a spot on ESPN’s Top-10 Plays of the Week, and sets social media ablaze.
In fact, at last check, a video of the dunk had over 6,000 views on Twitter.
Haverhill’s Junior Efosa, playing for Mass. Rivals Basketball Club earlier this summer, raced up court with the ball in his hands and just one defender between him and the hoop.
The 6-foot-3 Efosa then exploded into the air and threw down a fierce one-handed dunk, sending the opponent sprawling to the court.
“I remember feeling the (defender) when I was in the air and seeing him on the ground when I landed,” said Efosa. “It was crazy, and amazing to see that the video is at 6,000 views and still growing.”
For the rising Haverhill High senior, and brother of former Eagle-Tribune girls basketball MVP Grace Efosa of Whittier Tech, flying high is nothing new.
“I try to get at least one dunk a game,” he Junior Efosa. “Dunks are a big part of my game because, when you can finish strong at the rim and show athleticism, it brings energy to the team.
“My first ever dunk in a game, we were in Springfield for a tournament my freshman year. The kid on the opposing team drove and somewhere around the free throw line I stole the ball. I started dribbling, and I remembered seeing a clear lane for me. I remembered seeing one of my teammates in front of me calling for the ball but I just shook my head no.”
The highlight reel dunk from July is one standout moment in what has been an excellent summer of basketball for Efosa.
“Junior is a powerful and athletic forward whose greatest strength is his ability to attack the rim aggressively,” said Mass. Rivals director and coach Vin Pastore, “as well as his ability to use his physical frame to create space to score on offense and rebound the basketball on defense.
“Junior has had a productive spring and summer and has been working to expand his perimeter game. He has a much improved shooting stroke and his game is much better playing off the bounce.”
Efosa was a key contributor for the Haverhill High team that qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season last winter, the first back-to-back postseason trips for the Hillies since 2004-05. The returning letterman averaged 3.1 points per game, including a season-best 10 points in a win over Chelmsford.
He chose to play for Haverhill High, despite his sister starring across town at Whittier.
“I always felt like Haverhill High was the best fit for me,” he said. “Last season had an upsetting ending because we lost in the first round of tournament, but overall we played pretty good and felt like we did ourselves proud. I plan to go back to Haverhill for my senior season, and if things go as planned I’ll do a postgrad year after that.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic temporarily halting sports, Efosa believes he has improved a great deal this summer.
“I feel, this summer, my game has grown more on the active side of basketball,” he said. “I’m grabbing more rebounds, driving more to the basket and blocking more shots.
“I feel I’m getting better at being able to create my own shot. I think I impact the paint, whether that’s getting to the basket, block shots, or a charge.”
FOLLOWING MVP GRACE
Haverhill High rising senior Junior Efosa has quite a basketball role model in his sister, 2020 Whitter Tech graduate Grace Efosa. She’s heading into her freshman season for Division 1 Providence College hoops.
Grace was Eagle-Tribune MVP as a sophomore (area-leading 23.4 points per game) and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior (area-best 24.5 ppg) and freshman (14.8 ppg). She lost her junior season to a torn ACL.
“Grace is very competitive on the court and loves to push whoever she’s play against or playing with,” said Junior. “From when I started she’s always been encouraging and helpful, even on the sidelines, and watching her play is kind of motivating. My whole family tends to be very competitive in whatever we do.”
