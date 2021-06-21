Huge wins for North Andover softball, Haverhill baseball

Gove, Knights roll
What a difference an ace pitcher can make. Lowell was without superstar Gina LaCedra Monday in the Division 1 North softball first round and North Andover took advantage, romping to a 10-0 victory. Josilin Gove had a memorable game, hurling a five-hits shut out and going 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Julianna Roche was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Knights (9-8).
Hillies stun No. 1 Medford
After losing a 5-0 lead, Haverhill scored a run in the sixth to upset No. 1 seed Medford in the Division 1 North to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in at least 14 years. Elijah Moses pitched two perfect innings of relief for the win and also had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Zach Guertin scored three runs and Ryan Brown scored twice, including the eventual winner.
The Hillies (9-8) will face Boston Latin, which upset Central Catholic Monday in the quarterfinals.
“We’re a different team from earlier in the season,” said Haverhill coach Paul Sartori.
Perfect 10
Whittier’s softball team scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to put away Triton and advance to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 North with a 14-0 record. Emily Graham fired a one-hitter, striking out nine, Alyssa Michel was 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs, Alicia Habib was 2 for 3 with a home run and Dani Lear was 3 for 3 with a home run.
Knights advance
North Andover held off upset-minded Beverly in the North first round, 5-3. Derrek Finn, Trevor Crosby and Nick Ankiewicz each drove in a run.
Down goes Westford
No. 14Andover toppled No. 3 Westford, 3-2, in 8 innings. Winning pitcher Jackie Giordano singled in Alyssa Sellinger from second in the top of 8th. Giordano, a freshman, had a 6-hitter with nine strikeouts, one walk and one earned run. Molly Duval homered.
Andover sweep
Isabel Zhou, Jennie Wang and Rachel Chen swept the singles and Andover blanked Newton North, 5-0, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
Perfect Bettencourt
Abby Bettencourt, the latest standout from that legendary athletic family, fired a perfect game, striking out 11, as unbeaten Peabody blanked Haverhill, 6-0, in the Division 1 North first round.
Knights march on
North Andover waxed unbeaten No. 2 seed Medford, 15-0, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Steven Ferullo had six goals and Ryan Clunie dominated on faceoffs. Matt Roy and John Drew shined in net.
Still perfect
Andover is still perfect and Avi Janarthanan is still perfect. He won a 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 thriller at No. 1 as Andover downed Boston Latin, 5-0, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Coach Mike Wartman said, “He dug deep and stayed patient. He played a great tiebreaker. He was down early and came back.”
