STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Former Timberlane star Jason Hughes booted two field goals and freshman QB Max Brosmer threw a pair of touchdown passes to Brian Espanet, including a 20-yard game-winning strike in the fourth quarter as the University of New Hampshire upset No. 22 Stony Brook, 20-14 on Saturday night.
The Wildcats jumped in front 7-0 with 5:16 left in the first quarter when Brosmer connected with Espanet for a 15-yard TD strike to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Hughes added the PAT.
UNH reclaimed the lead, 10-7, courtesy of a Hughes 22-yard field goal with 11:58 left in the third.
After Stony Brook retook the lead and seemed poised for more, former Central Catholic star Michael Balsamo — just back from injury —forced a 4th-and-3 incompletion from the Wildcat 27 to keep the score 14-10 at the end of the third.
UNH then embarked on a game-defining, 13-play, 73-yard drive that took 5:43 off the clock and culminated in Espanet’s second TD catch of the game, an acrobatic, leaping 20-yard catch of a Brosmer pass on 3rd-and-14 that was confirmed by video review.
Hughes added a 42-yard field goal with 5:07 left to up the lead to 20-14. The junior improved to 5-for-6 from 40-yards plus this season.
Balsamo finished with five tackles, tied for fifth in most in the game, including one for a loss. Senior Pop Lacey, who entered the game as UNH’s leading tackler (35), did not play after sustaining a foot injury in Thursday’s practice.
Up next, UNH will be at Delaware on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
PERRY, BROWN FALL TO HOLY CROSS
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Andover’s E.J. Perry IV threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, but Brown fell to Holy Cross 47-31 on Saturday in the Bears’ final non-league game of the season.
“This was a hard fought game against a good Holy Cross team playing at a high level,” said Brown head coach James Perry. “We had a lot of missed opportunities, and turned the ball over too many times.”
E.J. Perry finished 25-for-49 through the air and two touchdowns, both to junior wide receiver Scott Boylan, who finished with five receptions for 97 yards. Perry also ran for 47 yards.
Perry is now 95-for-160 passing for 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns in four games.
Senior tackle Michael Hoecht (Oakwood, OH) paced the Bears’ defense with nine tackles, including eight solo and two tackles for loss. Junior Izayah Powell, making his first appearance of the season, and sophomore Jason Medeiros each chipped in with eight tackles each.
Brown wraps-up its three-game home stand with an Ivy League matchup against Princeton on Saturday, October 19 (12:30 p.m.)
HARVARD WINS THIRD STRAIGHT
CAMBRIDGE — Wrapping up an unbeaten three-game homestand, Harvard football earned a 35-22 victory over Cornell on Saturday afternoon at Harvard Stadium.
The Crimson improves to 3-1 this season (2-0 Ivy League), while the Big Red drops to 1-3 (0-2 Ivy).
After a score by Cornell, Jake Smith answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jack Cook late in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Just under five minutes into the second quarter, Devin Darrington bounced off a defender and broke free for his fifth touchdown of the year to put the Crimson up 14-10.
Following an interception by Jack McGowan, Smith extended a play with his legs and fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cody Chrest.
BJ Watson then capped off the first half with a three-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to extend the lead to 28-10. The Crimson would end the half on a 21-0 run.
Harvard continued its success in the special teams, when sophomore James Herring blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter. The Crimson went on to produce a 32-yard drive resulting in a Smith to Ryan Reagan touchdown to stretch the lead to 35-16.
Harvard will head back on the road to face Holy Cross on Saturday, Oct. 19 (1 p.m.)
MAINE LOSES LATE LEAD, FALLS TO RICHMOND
ORONO, Maine — No. 18 Maine carried a 10-7 lead into the half, but were unable to hold on, falling to Richmond 24-17 Saturday afternoon.
The Black Bears were outscored 17-7 in the second half, but they had their chance to tie it late. Maine forced a late three-and-out and, after Jaquan Blair returned Richmond’s punt 30-yards to the Spider’s 17-yard line.
Joe Fitzpatrick rushed twice down to the Richmond 6, but the Black Bears were picked off at the 1-yard line. With Maine out of timeouts, Richmond was able to run the clock down and escape with the seven point victory.
Chris Ferguson went 5-for-8 for 33-yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a right foot injury. True freshman Joe Fagnano finished the game under center, going 10 of 16 for 157-yards and an 87-yard touchdown throw. Fagnano added 13 carries for 54-yards.
The Black Bears rushed for a season-high 208-yards. For the second consecutive game, and the third time this season, Blair led the Black Bears in receptions, making a game-high six catches for 56-yards and a score. Andre Miller added four catches and his second career 100-yard receiving performance, totaling 115-yards and a score.
Maine is back in action on Oct. 19 at Liberty at 6 p.m.
