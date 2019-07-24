Whether Austin Salvetti is dishing out hits on defense, or anchoring himself in front of the net waiting for a scoring chance, opponents stand little chance of budging the hulking Salem High star.
At 6-foot and a muscular 240 pounds, Salvetti’s roster bio looks more like a football linebacker’s than a hockey star.
“I’m a physical player and I’m able to knock bodies off the puck,” said Salvetti. “And it’s very tough to move me in front of the net when I’m screening the goalie.”
Opponents from rinks across New Hampshire had little luck moving Salvetti last winter as he helped lead Salem High’s unlikely run from No. 9 seed to the Division 1 state semifinals. That including his clinching goal in the Blue Devils’ upset of No. 1-seeded archrival Pinkerton.
Now, the defenseman will look to show his skills as the largest athlete playing in the 45th annual Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase.
Salvetti is playing for the Midwest squad, which also consists of player from Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Canada.
They were scheduled to kick off play on Wednesday against the Canadian Preps, with games against the South Shore and Merrimack Valley on Thursday. All games are at the Haverhill Valley Forum.
“I’m very excited to play in the HNIB Showcase,” said Salvetti, who is heading into his junior year at Salem. “It’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best hockey talent in the country. It won’t be like a regular high school game because of the talent. It should be a much faster pace.”
Salvetti entered the summer tournament on the heels of a breakout winter for Salem High.
While starring on defense, Salvetti finished second on the Blue Devils with 12 goals, behind just Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ryan Pappalardo (16 goals).
Salvetti was especially dangerous on the power play, tallying seven of his goals when Salem was on the man advantage.
“Coach (Mark) McGinn mostly uses me offensively on the power play,” said Salvetti, who scored one goal in 22 games as a freshman. “On defense, I see the ice very well and I’m able to make the passes to my teammates in open ice.”
Salvetti was a force as the Blue Devils surged to Division 1 semis. He scored the opening goal of their tourney win over Londonderry, the final goal of their upset of Pinkerton and cut Salem’s deficit to one with a goal in the semifinal loss to Trinity.
“That (tourney run) was unreal,” he said. “People were thinking that a No. 9 seed wouldn’t advance too far, so it was nice to make a deep run in the playoffs. My teammates and coaches knew we could go deep into the playoffs if we just played our game.
“The atmosphere in the rink (for the quarterfinal win over Pinkerton) was electric, from the fans to all the students that traveled to support us. It almost felt like a home game. My goal was an unbelievable moment in my high school career. I gained possession of the puck behind our net and fired it in.”
Hockey has been a passion for Salvetti, whose father Troy Salvetti is a retired sheriff’s deputy who now works at the Salem Icenter, since childhood.
Austin made his Hockey Night in Boston debut last summer. After playing in the Sophomore Showcase, he was chosen for the Sophomore All-Star team that played in the Major Showcase. He had an assist as the Sophomores went 1-3.
He is now looking forward to even more success this summer.
“It’s exciting to play at a high level of hockey against some of the best players in the country,” he said. “Hopefully I will get recognized by some prep or college scouts
“But I’m very much looking forward to playing for Salem High this winter. We have a great nucleus of young players coming back and I’m very excited to see how deep we can advance this year.”
Hockey family
Salem star Austin Salvetti isn’t the only hockey player in his family.
His maternal uncle, Matt Hayes, played hockey at UMass Lowell (1988-90) and Merrimack College (1991-93) as a defenseman.
Matt’s son, Austin’s cousin, also named Matt Hayes played for Salem High (eight goals in 2013-14) and Lawrence Academy (23 goals from 2014-17) before moving to junior hockey. He will play at Saint Anselm next winter.
Hockey Night in Boston Locals
Here’s a look at all of the locals playing in the summer’s Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase by team:
Middlesex: Matt Horan, Methuen/NH Jr. Monarchs
North Shore: Michel Feeney, Andover; Owen Atkinson, Haverhill/St. John’s Prep; Sam Murray, Andover; Hazen Pike, Haverhill/Pingree; Anthony Previte, Andover; Matthew O’Brien, Bradford/Haverhill High; Zach Montecalvo, Bradford/Pentucket; Cole Chingris, Andover/Proctor Academy; Jake Brezner, Andover
Northeast: Bobby DiCicco, Windham
Sophomore All-Stars: Brendan Flynn, Methuen
Black Bears North: Wes Anderson, Atkinson/Governor’s Academy
Suburban: Timmy Kobelski, Andover; Michael Dinges, Haverhill/Central Catholic; Cole Fagan, North Andover; Tim Berube, North Andover; David Hassell, Haverhill; Nicholas Herald, North Andover
Canadian Preps: Michael Montanile, Windham; Tyler Cullen, Haverhill/Hoosac
Midwest: Liam McAdam, North Andover; Austin Salvetti, Salem
Merrimack Valley: Seth Robinson, Haverhill/Hoosac
Northeastern New England: Patrick Madden, Pelham/Bishop Guertin; Charlie Addessa, Andover/Valley Jr. Warriors; Ben Young, Pelham/Bishop Guertin; Tyler Anastasi, Andover/NH Jr. Monarchs; Gavin Kiley, Atkinson/Tilton Academy
New England: Pat Moran, North Andover/St. John’s Prep; Evan Moore: Salem/St. John’s Prep; Jack Pascucci, North Andover/Governor’s Academy
East Coast: James Doucette, North Andover/Central Catholic; William Perry, North Andover/St. John’s Prep
NOTE: All hometowns are according to rosters provided by Hockey Night in Boston.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.