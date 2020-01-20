There are no shortcuts to becoming a blue-chip hurdler, as Pelham senior John Elie is quick to point out.
And Elie would know better than just about anyone. Following a recent first place finish in the 55-meter hurdles at the Dartmouth Relays, in which he was clocked in 7.60, he’s currently the top-ranked hurdler in New Hampshire.
This comes on the heels of a great outdoor season as a junior, when he was the Division 2 state champion in both the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles, following that with a second and third respectively at the Meet of Champions, running the 110-highs in 14.92.
At 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, Elie has the long legs and build that is helpful for a hurdler, and he is certainly athletic and has good speed. But his current prowess in the hurdles was neither quick nor easy. As a freshman, he remembers running the 55 hurdles in about 10 seconds and the 110-highs in “17 or 18 seconds.”
He only improved a little as a sophomore before making a significant jump last year.
“You have to have a commitment to stay at it,” said Elie. “It takes a lot of practice — a lot. You have to do things over and over again.”
Elie started hurdling as a seventh grader when he joined the track team. He was attracted to the event from the beginning.
“I like the challenge of it, it kind of stuck with me right away,” said Elie. “It’s different and not a lot of people do it.”
And he’s been progressing ever since, step by step. But he took the biggest step last year under the guidance of head track coach Brandon Hannon, who had taken over the program.
“He (Hannon) made a big impact,” said Elie. “Before him, I had picked up a lot on my own, but he knows a lot about all the events and he really helped me.”
One thing that Hannon stressed was that, to become an elite hurdler, Elie needed to get better starts out of the blocks. Not only did they work on that at practice but Hannon gave Elie a pair of blocks to take home to practice on his own.
“I practice whenever I can,” said Elie, who gave up on football and lacrosse after his freshman year in order to concentrate on the hurdles. “It’s only a 10-minute drive for me to get to the track, so I go over there and just work on starts.”
Elie’s relentless practice, which is of no surprise to Hannon, has paid off indoors and should carry over to the spring.
“John loves the hurdles and continuously works on perfecting his form and working on the little things that add up to success,” said Hannon. “Over the past season, his speed out of the blocks has been a major focus and his improvement (at that) has led to faster times.
“Seeing his success in the 55-meter hurdles this season gets me excited to see what he will be able to do outdoors, where he is an even stronger 110-meter hurdler.”
Elie, who is also the anchor leg on the Pythons’ 4x400 relay, which is currently seeded first in Division 2, certainly has the motivation to keep working hard. He’s aiming for a 14.5 and a state championship this spring in the 110-highs and then carry that into college.
“My big goal is to run (hurdles) at a Division 1 school,” said Elie. “If not, then a Division 2 school, but I’m hoping for some (scholarship) money.”
Track scholarships are not easy to come by, of course, but if it’s a matter of putting in the time to get one, Elie may just have that opportunity.
Elie’s best
55 hurdles — 7.60
110-highs — 14.92
300 intermediates — 39.51
“You have to have a commitment to stay at it. It takes a lot of practice — a lot.”
Pelham’s John Elie
