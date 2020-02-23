'Hurricane Merrimack' delivers unparalleled weekend

The World Meteorological Organizations has already named it tropical storms and hurricanes for the rest of 2020.
Too bad. I had the perfect name for “M,” better than the one they chose, “Marco.”
Hurricane Merrimack.
Merrimack, though, is different from those other storms. This one is showing no signs of weakening.
Just look at what has occurred with the newest Division 1 school in America?
In the fall, it was a men’s soccer team going undefeated in league (Northeast Conference) play and a football team that finished 6-5, including three late-game heartbreakers.
Then, at the start of the winter, the women’s basketball team beat UMass Amherst in its opener and men’s basketball team beat the Big 10’s Northwestern University.
Guess what? Hurricane Merrimack is picking up steam.
The men’s basketball team is currently in first place in the NEC at 13-4 in league play (19-11 overall) with the women are in third place at 11-5 (18-9 overall).
But it was this weekend when Merrimack had its greatest weekend — maybe ever.
It started on Friday with women’s and men’s hoop earning wins over Sacred Heart, with the men’s game on national TV.
A little later, Merrimack baseball, which split four games last weekend against Oral Roberts, beat Michigan State, 9-6.
The finale on Friday night was Merrimack hockey, which is out of any postseason play, beating No. 14-ranked Providence, 2-0.
It gets better.
On Saturday, Merrimack baseball beat Michigan State twice, 3-1 and 7-5. The hockey team beat Providence, again, 3-2.
But the highlight of them all was Merrimack men’s lacrosse, which stunned the University of Michigan, 14-12, for its first Division 1 win.
“The ‘Wow’ moment for me was on Saturday after the baseball team swept and lacrosse team won. That was 4-and-0 against the Big 10,” said Merrimack athletic director Jeremy Gibson.
“All that added to the fact that we are looking at postseason opportunities for both of our basketball programs. I’m amazed at the confidence of our student-athletes are playing with across so many sports. They have no doubt they belong.”
Merrimack baseball coach Nick Barese says there is a special energy going on over at the North Andover campus and it’s contagious.
“What (coach) Tony Martone did with his soccer team, Dan Curran with the football team, and then Joey Gallo and Mo LeBlanc with their basketball teams really got the school off on the right foot,” said Barese. “It starts with our athletic director. He’s hired most of the coaches. He has created a culture at Merrimack. Inside the four walls of our athletic department, we have a lot of confidence. We really do.”
Merrimack men’s lacrosse, the two-time defending Divison 2 champ, lost three close games before beating Michigan in Ann Arbor.
“We’ve all been watching our teams and it really means a lot,” said coach Mike Morgan. “We have a lot of confidence.But we didn’t know if we’d have one program over .500 or what we’re seeing now. I think what people are realizing is that the Northeast-10 (in Div. 2) was a very good conference.”
What does this all mean, beyond the winning? Merrimack is getting exactly what president Christopher Hopey hoped — exposure.
Merrimack men’s lacrosse posted a picture of the team celebrating after the win over Michigan. In less than 24 hours it has 28,000 views.
“I’m getting emails from total strangers who said they are adopting Merrimack as their new favorite school to root for,” said Gibson. “At one point on Saturday, our baseball team was ranked number one in the country in RPI. It’s pretty cool.”
Cool? Of course, he’s referring to that storm called “Hurricane Merrimack.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
