'I Beat Burt' 2020 season ends with bang

It's all over but the crying.
I picked against the New England Patriots in Week 17. Not only was I wrong, trying to ride the N.Y. Jets "fake" wagon, but about 80 percent of the "I Beat Burt" Contest entries were smarter than that.
While it was by the far the most difficult year picking pro football games, you'd never know it from the amount of entries which were a record amount in 2020.
There has been a lot to complain about, but you have to admit the fall and early winter flew by in a lot of ways because of pro football.
It's amazing after 24 years running the contest how quickly we get from September to January because of our fascination with this crazy sport.
While Week 17 wasn't easy, I made it tougher by going 0-for-5 on all of the games with odds of 3 points or less.
And then I got even smarter by changing my New Orleans pick to Carolina when it was realized the Saints would be missing their two top running backs.
It happens.
As for our Week 18 winners, all were not only within two points of the Patriots point total (28), but all had at least 12 correct picks (I had only 9).
Well, that's all there is for the 2020 football season. T-shirts are available to be picked up at the Eagle-Tribune circulation department, which is on the left side of the building in North Andover.
Thanks again. And we expect to see most of you next year.
By the way, the NFL has already announced it is adding a 17th game and 18th week next year.
Week 17 winners
Joe Pellegrino of Salem, N.H.
Kevin McElhinney of Methuen
Dianne Theberge of Methuen
Thomas Guinee of North Andover
Jim Morrissey of Charlotte, Vt.
Dan Morrissey of Shelburne, Vt.
Bob Casey of Hampstead, N.H.
Joan Toshach of Bradford
Al Rudis of Methuen
Keith Shevlin of Salem, N.H.
