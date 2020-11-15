PELHAM — On a picture perfect day for football, Pelham was near perfect Saturday.
Just like it’s been all fall.
The host Pythons wrapped up a season to remember by trouncing Stevens, 40-0, in the Division 3 championship game.
“This is all I’ve ever dreamed of,” said co-captain Jake Herrling, one of several standouts in the dominating victory. “This makes all the work we put in pay off 100%.”
The season as a whole certainly paid off. Pelham finished with a perfect 8-0 record that included six shutouts while outscoring its opponents by a whopping 256-23 margin.
“That is one good football team,” said Stevens coach Paul Silva. “They have size and speed and their execution on both sides of the ball is something to behold.”
Silva couldn’t help but be impressed by the Pythons, starting with the first series of the game.
On the fourth play of the game, Stevens quarterback Owen Taylor threw a pass toward the sideline that senior Mason Fecteau intercepted and, with a couple of nice moves, dashed all the way to the end zone for his third pick-6 of the season.
“I wasn’t looking for that, but it’s a nice way to end my year,” said Fecteau. “It felt really good.”
After Stevens went 3-and-out on its next series, Herrling and the Pelham offense got rolling. They Pythons scored on their first five series, up until the reserves entered the game early in the third quarter.
On the first series, Herrling opened with a 23-yard run and, on an 8-play drive aided by a 24-yard pass from Jake Travis to Zach Jones, he finished with a 4-yard TD run. That made it 14-0.
On the first series of the second quarter, Herrling scored again on a nifty 59-yard run that included a deceiving stutter-step and a nice cutback. Herrling finished the game with 128 yards rushing on just nine carries.
The Pythons all but put the game away late in the quarter starting with a 28-yard quarterback draw by Travis to make the score 28-0 with 45 seconds left in the half.
Then, three plays later, Zach Jones forced a fumble. Big Cam Santolucito caught it and rambled 30 yards down to the Stevens 7-yard-line. Two plays later, Travis connected with Zach Jones from 14 yards out with only three seconds left to make it 34-0.
“That’s my first (touchdown reception) and it’s great to get it today,” said Jones. “This game was amazing. I wanted to go out with a bang and we did.”
The second half was academic especially after the Pythons scored on their first possession to make it 40-0. Sophomore Derek Muise got the touchdown on a 1-yard run and carried seven times on the 63-yard drive.
At that point, there was a running clock and a chance for the Pelham reserves to get playing time in a championship game.
But Stevens couldn’t move the ball against the second-teamers. It managed just 35 yards of offense in the second half and was 0 for 8 through the air in the final two quarters, including an interception by freshman Connor Travis.
“The defense set the tone all year and they did it again today starting with the (Fecteau) interception,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian, who got a victory drenching from his players following the game. “And then Jake (Herrling) and our offense got going. He’s been the heart and soul of this team and he showed it again today.
“We have a great group of players and a great group of young men. I’m proud to have coached them and proud to call them champions.”
Pelham 40, Stevens 0
Division 3 title game
Stevens (3-3): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (8-0): 14 20 6 0 — 40
First Quarter
P — Mason Fecteau 40 interception return (kick failed), 10:07
P — Jake Herrling 4 run (Herrling run), 3:55
Second Quarter
P — Herrling 59 run (Kevin Bodenrader run), 7:32
P — Jake Travis 28 run (run failed), :45
P — Zach Jones 14 pass from Travis, (run failed), :03
Third Quarter
P — Derek Muise 1 run (kick failed), 5:39
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (40-276) — Jake Herrling 9-128, Ethan Demmons 6-40, Kevin Bodenrader 3-9, Jake Travis 3-17, Derek Muise 10-55, Tyler Katin 6-11; Mason Fecteau 2-16. Connor Travis 1-0; Stevens (15-50) — Owen Taylor 9-51, Hunter Christian 3-3, Luke Forrest 2-(-4), Pacal Lemieux 1-0
PASSING: P — Jake Travis 2-3-0, 38; S — Taylor 8-25-3, 109
RECEIVING: P — Zach Jones 2-38; S — Clayton Wadsworth 6-93; JJ Tursky 1-8, Braxton LeBlanc 1-8
