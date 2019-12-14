Chris Morales got emotional a few times this week, particularly the last few days in Orlando, Fla.
The Lawrence Hurricanes 10U Pop Warner team was actually playing for a national championship.
Just 16 months earlier, he was begging -- yes, begging -- for money from friends, including his boss, to help keep the 2018 football season alive. A few board members went to Morales, a Lawrencian and former football star at Central Catholic and the University of Delaware.
“It was an incredible week in Orlando,” said Morales. “For most of these kids, Disney World was only something they saw on TV or at the movies. Watching them enjoy that part of the trip was as special as the football. They got to see a special, special place and experience what so many other kids from around the country experienced. It was emotional for me.”
The championship game was a tough one.
Lawrence fell behind 12-0 after two quick scores in the first five minutes, one off a fumble on their first offensive play which was returned for a touchdown. The Palmetto Raiders -- the team based out of Miami that Lawrence was playing -- also scored on a 70-yard run and later a hook-and-lateral.
Lawrence’s offense, which had averaged close to 30 points, couldn’t get it into the Palmetto red zone the entire day.
Honestly, they ran into a Pop Warner buzzsaw in the Palmetto (Fla.) Raiders, who wore black and carried the same black Raiders flags and banners the NFL team does in Oakland.
The coach o this particular team had coached two other teams to national title games, this being his third, 31-0, over Lawrence.
The better team won this time.
But you know what? Lawrence won 14 games this season, and they were the better team in all of those, too.
“The football part was great because the boys got to see how good they are and how good they can be,” said Morales. “We can play with anybody in the country. That means something.”
Too many times we’ve seen people with their handouts looking for help, just to survive. But in August of 2018, the $15,000 Morales helped raise from local businessmen and friends helped turn a program completely around.
“Did we have a chance of going under, ending the entire program? Yes,” said Morales. “But that support we got back then is the reason we made it to Orlando. It’s amazing how good you feel when you know people care about you. That’s how these kids feel. They know people out there, from all over the Merrimack Valley, cared about them.”
It helped, a lot, that the McCourty twins, Devin and Jason, each chipped in $5,000 apiece to help defray some of the costs of going to Orlando, helping some kids go and allowing one family member. In all they raised about $30,000, covering most of the costs.
The fact that the Lawrence’s running back tandem, Damari and Dionair Leonardo, are twins made the story even more remarkable.
Winning helps. But seeing results helps even better.
“I don’t have enough time to say how many people helped us, some donating $25 and others donating $5,000,” said Morales. “This sets us up to help even more kids next year.”
Morales said the Hurricanes’ coaching staff is a big reason the program has taken off. He knows as much as anyone the importance of a team being led by a good coach.
“Ryan Mustapha is a special guy,” said Morales. “He is very organized. It’s amazing the playbook he and his coaches had. Our 10U team was very disciplined all year. We own a debt of gratitude to Ryan for helping put us on the map nationally and getting us this far.”
Morales said after the loss, the Lawrence kids were sad. That, he said, lasted about 20 minutes. He broke that down two ways.
“Them being sad showed how important this was to them and, as an athlete, I love that,” said Morales. “But they were fine within an hour. Honestly, it was the only time I saw some sad faces. The rest of the week was really the best week of their lives.”
“This was special not only for the kids, but for Lawrence,” said Morales. “We are champions in Lawrence. And there is more to come.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Hurricanes fell behind early
Before the game was five minutes old, the Lawrence Hurricanes 10U Pop Warner team felt as if it had been run over a Mack Truck.
The Palmetto (Fla.) Raiders not only took the first drive to the end zone, on a 30-yard pass, but on Lawrence’s first play it fumbled the ball on its own 25- yard line and it was returned for a touchdown and 12-0 deficit.
Palmetto scored touchdowns on two of its next three possessions in the first half, including a 71-yard run and 68-yard hook-and-lateral, that put Palmetto ahead 24-0.
While Lawrence moved the ball a bit, they couldn’t get into the red zone.
