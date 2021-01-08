For 314 days, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team waited for the chance to return to game action, thanks to COVID-19.
It may have taken a while to shake off the rust, but the Warriors make it well worth the wait Thursday night.
Merrimack overcame a 14-point second half deficit to send the game into overtime, then dominated the extra session as the Warriors opened their season with a 97-90 victory over Sacred Heart.
“This is a strange time as we all know,” said Merrimack coach Joe Gallo. “We are testing (for COVID) three times a week, and we don’t find out until the morning of the game if we are going to play. It’s hard for me, so imagine how tough it is for 18 to 22-year olds to wait for the call on the morning of a game.
“Today we finally got the word that we were cleared to play, and it was an amazing feeling.”
Merrimack’s first game since Feb. 27 of 2020 was played without fans in the stands at Hammel Court due to the coronavirus, and the traditional benches for each team were replaced by folding chairs socially distanced and masks worn by players not in the game.
And for more than a half, Merrimack looked every bit the team that hadn’t played a game in nearly a full year.
Mikey Watkins’ steal and layup gave the Warriors a 23-22 lead with 9:12 left in the first half, but Sacred Heart took over from there. The Pioneers led 46-36 at halftime and extended the advantage to 52-38 early in the second half.
“Our timing was off and we need to get our conditioning back,” said Gallo. “We gave up too many open 3-point attempts. We also need to communicate better and develop that edge and attitude that last year’s team had.”
It was point guard Watkins that stepped up to shift the momentum back in Merrimack’s favor.
The 5-foot-11 junior sparked the rally with a coast-to-coast drive he finished with a contested layup. He then added another layup off a steal, hit a long jumper, and then dished off two perfect passes to Jordan Minor for a pair of buckets, the second of which tied the game. Watkins finished with 19 points and five steals in 42 minutes.
“Mikey kept us in the game,” said Gallo. “He really brings that Marcus Smart edge to us on the defensive end. He’s unbelievable defensively. He starts everything with his defense. He waited his turn behind Juvaris (Hayes), and now it’s Mikey’s team.”
After a few buckets from guard Malik Edmead (17 points), the Merrimack big men took over.
With the two teams exchanging baskets, 6-foot-8 forward Jordan Minor set the tone with a monstrous two-handed dunk, then added two more crucial buckets down the stretch in regulation.
Fellow forward Ziggy Reid opened overtime with a 3-pointer, then posted up a smaller Sacred Heart defender and tossed a hook in shot over his head. Minor added the exclamation point with 0:33 left, throwing down another mammoth dunk.
“With these two big guys, we are going to be more physical,” said Gallo. “Minor is a force down there. When he takes his time, it’s really hard to stop him. Even his misses were going in-and-out. His work ethic is unbelievable. And Ziggy added some big buckets for us.”
Minor scored a team-high 20 points and added 12 rebounds in 43 minutes. Reid chipped in with 17 points and five rebounds and Devin Jensen hit three key 3-pointers.
“Devin’s an elite shooter,” said Gallo. “His role last year was tough. But he’s stepping up and is playing a big role for us.”
Merrimack and Sacred Heart will be right back at it on Friday afternoon at Hammel Court, for a 4 p.m. tip.
“We know we have to be ready,” said Gallo. “We need to recuperate and be prepared. Sacred Heart has won the second game of both of their back-to-backs so far this season, so we need to be ready to go.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.