It's been a year and two months since the Boston Red Sox hired Chaim Bloom as its President of Baseball Operations only a year after the Red Sox had won its fourth World Series in 14 years.
Bloom, who started with the Tampa Bay Rays almost right after graduating from Yale University, is credited with the recent resurgence of the Rays, which lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Executive sports editor Bill Burt was granted a lengthy interview with the Red Sox top boss when it comes to baseball decisions, discussing many topics, including the unpopular decision to trade Mookie Betts, not making many organizational changes over his first year and what it was like watching the Rays, a team he helped build, get to within two games of winning baseball's top prize.
Q: With a broad stroke, talk about what it has been like as Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations after just over 400 days on the job?
CB: "Well it's been a whirlwind. I knew there'd obviously be a lot of new experiences and new challenges and that's been the case, some challenges that I can anticipate coming in and then obviously a couple that were basically impossible to anticipate, and so it's added up to a lot of action in this first year. But I think above all, especially coming from an organization where I've been for 15 years where there's so many people that love the game with such a great culture, the number one thing on my mind was: Will the organization live up to its reputation as a family, live up to the reputation of what the culture is inside the walls, because that to me is what drives success at the end of the day. You see it, you feel it every day, and it's no wonder the culture around here has had so much success over the years."
Q: I asked you this question at the original press conference: Have you ever been to a press conference like this in Tampa? Could you tell me a story or anecdote about an interaction with anybody, fan or whomever, that this is different in Boston?
CB: "So I'll tell you one thing. There are some very interesting letters. I've saved some of the most clever ones. I think most of the time the people who take the time to write the letters usually are upset about something. Most people don't write letters just to say everything's fine. So you know when somebody is particularly clever or humorous I usually like to save it to the archives. And I will say, you feel and appreciate the passion of Red Sox fans, every single day. Because, you know, they really, really care.
"And I knew that, but it's another thing to live it. You know, everybody knows what's going on with the team, people follow the team very closely, and people love the Red Sox. I saw it at spring training, when the organization and fan base was reeling because Alex's (Cora) departure was so raw. And then, of course, we made the trade with Mookie (Betts). Meeting and interacting with the fans who came down to spring training was really something else because they were still passionate, they were still supportive, and they had been dealt body blows with a few of the changes, but they were there supporting us. Some of them liked what we did, some of them didn't. But regardless, they were in. The passion never wanes here. Honestly, it's really cool."
Q: "Analytics" is a dirty word these days, primarily with the old folk, basically, and I’m generalizing here, people over 40. And a lot of people point to Game 6 of the World Series and the sixth inning when Blake Snell was pulled after a one-out single. The majority opinion was Kevin Cash let analytics make the decision for him rather than his eyesight. Being an "analytics" guy, what are your thoughts on the criticism?
CB: "I wouldn't look at it like that. I think what Kevin (Cash) did there was basically the same thing that managers have been doing since the beginning of baseball, which is using some combination of all the information available at their disposal in their field, for the game on the field, to make decisions in the game now. People can obviously agree or disagree with the decision. But, you know, I don't view what Kevin was doing is any different from what managers have been doing since the game started. The actual decision may be very different from what a lot of people would have done or what a lot of managers would have done. But at the end of the day what you empower your manager to do is to look at the total picture and make the decision that he thinks is going to give you the best chance to win the ballgame."
Q: One of the things that struck me about the World Series, particularly the Tampa Bay Rays, was the amount of blood, sweat and tears that you put into that organization for 15 years before coming to Boston, and then, in late October, seeing the fruits of that labor.
CB: "First and foremost, I'm still very personally close with a lot of people there. And I want really good things to come their way. You don't want it to be at your own expense, and we got dealt a little bit of that this summer playing. But, you know, there's so many wonderful people there and you'd like to see good things happen to good people. And I also know how much work went into it and the nature of this game is such that sometimes your best work you don't see the payoff for it until years down the road. And you may or may not still be there when it happens, and likewise, when you make mistakes in this game you don't always feel that impact immediately and that's why it really pays to try to see around corners. And to take the long view sometimes I think a lot of the really great things we do in this game, come from a lot of people putting in a lot of work over a long period of time, so it was really cool to see it come to fruition. Obviously, when you're a competitor, you want to be there, and any season where I'm not in the postseason. I'm not happy. And so it was a little muted pride because because I am a competitor, and even though I feel like I had a hand in it, I don't like missing a good party."
Q: Boston and Tampa are different in a lot of ways, but winning baseball is usually very similar — very good starting pitching, bullpen depth, and good, old-fashioned timely hitting. What did you learn in Tampa that you have brought and are still trying to bring to the Red Sox?
CB: "I think a couple of things, even before you get to specific team building philosophies, stand out. One is that it's important that the entire organization has the same goal. And as a leader, a lot of the job that you have is to make sure that people understand the principles that you want them to work by, what the larger mission is, what the larger goal is, and then allow them to use their expertise and have some freedom to use that expertise to achieve that goal.
"I'm not going to do it all myself. We need all of our people putting their talents to work to get us where we want to go and that's something that I'm proud of the way we were able to do that with the Rays. I think another thing is boldness and being willing to do things that you believe in, even in the face of criticism. and even when the reward might not be that day or the next day. Now I also recognize when you're in a market like this, today matters a lot, too. And so there's a balancing act there, but eventually if you don't care about the future, you're not going to have a very good one. And so balancing those two things is something that really a team has to do to be successful year in and year out and that's what we're trying to do here."
Q: One thing very noticeable was how little you did last offseason in terms of making “wholesale” changes – outside of trading Mookie Betts – with the team and really the inner workings of the organization in terms of coaches, teaching philosophies, etc. Was last year a “feeling out sort of year” for you and the organization?
CB: "I think there's probably more change in some senses in the way that we tried to operate behind the scenes. Although even with that, I had so much respect for the group here and how much they've accomplished over time that I wanted to learn from them to try to see how I could help them take everything they do to the next level, and some of that is going to come over time and I think you will see this organization continue to evolve over time. I've learned sometimes you're going to be most successful if you've stopped worrying about who your people are and just look at lifting up everybody.
"And as far as the team on the field, it's not about me. It's about trying to get us where we want to go. And so there were some, obviously a couple moves that we made that were pretty big in that direction that were very dramatic changes. There were other things where we let some moves that we discussed that could have potentially been big that didn't come to fruition. At the end of the day, you know there's a lot of talent here. We have this goal of getting back to the top of the division and staying here for a long time so it's not about necessarily how much change I can create, it's just about us as a group figuring out what is going to advance the Red Sox toward that goal. I'm more concerned about doing the right things to get to that goal than I am about how much change."
Q: The 2020 Red Sox had some curveballs thrown at them early in Fort Meyers, then the virus, sending everybody home, etc., And when things started in July your team never got going. But there were two players in particular that didn’t meet expectations -- Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi. Can you talk about their struggles and expectations for both in 2021?
CB: "They've been huge parts of success here and certainly have the ability to continue doing that going forward. I think the main issue is they both got off to really slow starts, and Andrew got hurt. And so he didn't have a chance to pull out of it and Raffy stayed on the field and eventually pulled out of it, certainly at the plate and looked like himself down the stretch. It was a little surprising because because Benny in summer camp was on fire, and then when the season started and he just didn't click and the injury bug got him. Raffy didn't really look right even from Day One of summer camp. It took him a long time to find a rhythm. He showed everybody that all the talent is still there and even with some of the defensive struggles, he made some phenomenal plays so it's all still there. We will be depending on both of them to rock and roll when the 2021 season starts."
Q: In the 2020 MLB Draft, you chose two high school kids – Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan – with your first two picks in the first and third round, both middle infielders. The thought would be, particularly with your background, that the Red Sox would draft pitching at the top. Why Yorke and Jordan instead?
CB: "That was simple. I think I view it as your organization's job in the draft is to use however many selections we have in the post-draft period to just bring as much talent into the organization as we can. And obviously, throughout the system as a whole, you want to have a good balance between position players and pitchers. But if you try to accomplish that too much in any given draft, you may just end up trading off talent and that's not going to be any good. Our sport is one where, because we have a farm system, because there's a ladder that players have to climb to get to the big leagues, it takes a lot of time for that to happen.
"The important thing is to make sure you have as talented a pipeline as you possibly can so it's really just a question of looking at each pick as being the right pick for us, and then how does that fit into the larger plan of using our (international) bonus pool to bring as much talent into the organization as we can and that's just how it fell."
Q: One move you made in 2020 with “local” ramifications for us in the Merrimack Valley was acquiring Methuen-native and resident Jacob Wallace as the player to be named later for Kevin Pillar. We know Wallace well in the Merrimack Valley, and his incredible run at UConn as its closer and then a pretty darn good first half-season in the minors. It seems like you got a lot for a Pillar. Can you talk about how that all transpired and what you like about Wallace’s future?
CB: "Kevin (Pillar) was great for us. We signed him obviously after we traded Mookie. We had an opening in our outfield. You can never fill Mookie's shoes but we were glad he was still available on the market. And then when the season started especially with, with the injury to Benny, he became invaluable and he played great for us. Kevin was great on the field and he was also great in our clubhouse, which is impressive for someone who didn't have 10 years experience to play the leadership role that he did. But because the season unfolded the way it did obviously it made sense given that he was a veteran here on a shorter term deal, to try to get something that could help our future.
"We were able to match up with the Rockies, and we're so excited to get Jake. I'm bummed I haven't had a chance to meet him yet. I wasn't able to get down to our instructional program because of everything that went on with the managerial search. So I can't wait to meet him because I've heard great things about who he is, as a person, and on the field. It's easy to see him impacting a major league bullpen. (Jake's) a classic power reliever. And when you combine the stuff that he has with the tenacity and the personality he has, that's a good recipe to get big outs late in games and that's what you're looking for relievers to do."
Q: Let's talk the new/old manager, Alex Cora. I know you got to know Alex Cora a little bit before he left the organization. He appeared to be the perfect guy for the 2018 team, but then, I'd argue, made some questionable decisions in 2019. What transpired for you to bring him back as your most trusted guy in the dugout rather than going in a different direction?
"When I first came here, we didn't work a lot together. But over the course of the year and especially as we got into the process, knowing that I didn't think it was right to rule him out, I got to see Alex through the eyes of a lot of people that I work with. Obviously with him we had a lot to lean on, to look at, but it was also important going forward knowing everything that had happened in Houston. And then also looking at all the positives and negatives of him, managing the Red Sox.
"I had a very good feel first for some of his strengths and then some of his shortcomings. And then, you know, talking to him and having some very honest conversations in that process really helped me come to that decision that he was the right guy to lead us forward. Yes, the roster is a little different than he had (in 2018), and our team is in a different place, but I think the right person here is not just the right person for a certain situation or a certain time.
"You know, if you have the right person who is really not just the right manager at that time, but the right person to lead, to be one of the leaders in the organization, they should be someone you can envision leading you through many different ups and downs, and with many different player groups. When you look at who Alex is and how he connects with people, how he leads a group because feel for the game, it's easy to see him doing that, no matter how the roster evolves."
Q: In terms of the last 20 years, this recent run of consecutive disappointing seasons could be considered a drought, something fans are not used to around here for any our professional franchises. You still have a few months to figure things out in terms of making additions or changes to the roster for 2021. What is on your to-do list, particularly at the top of that list?
CB: "I think anybody who follows a team closely can look at our club and say, 'Okay, we could use this type of player here, that type of player there.' And I think any educated Red Sox fan could probably give you a similar rundown as I might be able to. I think we have two sort of big picture objectives for this offseason. And, you know, one of them is, we want to be a sustainable championship contender again, and that goes beyond just this offseason. Our ultimate goal is to be a team that's capable of winning this division and that's winning the World Series and to be in that position to do it not just once, not just twice, but to to look out many years and feel like we're always going to be in that position. That's the most important objective.
"Now within that we all we want to be as competitive as we can every year. So we were trying to accomplish those two objectives knowing that at the end of the day, everything we do has to fit into that top line. Now there's no reason we can't compete on the way there. But if we are really focused on competing for championships every year and getting to the point where we can do that not taking shortcuts, doing the right things over and over again. I think not only will that lead to the most long-term success, but that you pick up a lot of short term success along the way."
Q: Oftentimes around here it’s been the Yankees and Red Sox, and the rest of the AL East, maybe even the American League. But those days are gone, rather quickly, with Tampa arguably at the top and Toronto finding its way back into the discussion. Can Red Sox fans expect a real contending team, in terms of postseason play, in 2021?
CB: "Yes. I firmly believe that the talent level on this team is better than how our record looked in the 2020 season. Now that doesn't mean we don't have some issues that we want to address. We certainly do and and it starts with pitching, it starts with keeping runs off the board, no question. We need to improve our pitching staff. But this is a pretty talented group, and I don't want to look past that either. Again, as long as we're not detracting from that big picture objective of having this sustainable championship contender that Red Sox fans deserve to have, I think we can we can make some noise and compete here in the short term as well."
Q: This year, 2020, has been a strange year in many ways. In fact, other than spring training, you didn’t really get to experience the 'Red Sox Experience,' as in a packed Fenway Park every night, or the fact their fans travel well all around the country. What is Chaim Bloom looking forward to most in your position in 2021 and beyond?
CB: "That's really it. I'm looking forward to some kind of normalcy that allows me to interact with my team, the players, in a normal way. I love so much about this sport, but I really enjoy the interaction, especially with people I care about. I'm also looking forward to, as you said, having fans back in Fenway Park. Fenway is not Fenway without our fans. Everybody had to adjust a little bit, but I believe it was bigger here because of how awesome the environment is. I can't wait to see Fenway Park filled up every day and night."
