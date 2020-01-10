NORTH ANDOVER — Mike Harty remembers his smile and laugh. The North Andover hockey senior remembers the strength his brother displayed each and every day, and he remembers the cheers from the stands whenever he was on the ice.
“My brother was never able to play sports because of his illness,” said Harty. “But he would always be at our games watching us play and cheering for us. He loved hockey as much as we did, even though he couldn’t be out there.
“ I wish he could still be here watching, but I know he’s watching me from up there. Being able to play for him means more than anything.”
Each time Harty steps onto the ice, he does so in memory of his little brother Matthew Harty, who passed away in 2013 of mitochondrial disease at 8-years-old.
Now midway through what will likely be his final season in the sport that has helped him overcome so much, Mike Harty is looking to deliver a memorable campaign.
The right wing and assistant captain has scored three goals so far this winter for a North Andover team that has raced to a 7-2-0 record, its best start in more than 10 seasons.
“Mike is a hard-working player who always gives it his all,” said Scarlet Knights head coach Peter Marfione. “He plays every shift his hardest and leads by example. He sees the ice well, and it’s been great to see him put the puck in the net. He’s also a great leader.”
HOCKEY AND FAMILY
Growing up, hockey was always a presence around the Harty family.
Mike grew up learning the game from his father, former Austin Prep and Plymouth State goalie and Lawrence native Paul Harty, and sister Rebecca Harty, who would become an Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op team.
“Hockey was always around in our house,” he said. “We have nets in the driveway, and all of our neighbors would come over to play. If we weren’t playing street hockey or at practice, we would be watching Bruins games. I saw my sister playing when I was little, and that was a big inspiration for me.”
Watching, cheering and sharing the accomplishments of his siblings was brother Matthew, who had battled mitochondrial disease since birth.
“He was so sick that he could never play sports, which was really tough,” said Rebecca in 2018. “But he loved going to our games. He would stay by the bench with my parents and tap us on the helmet.”
On Dec. 19, 2013 — just days after his eighth birthday — Matthew passed away from his disease.
“It rocked my world,” said Mike. “It happened when I was in sixth grade, and nothing like that had ever happened to me. It was very, very hard. But my family and friends helped me feel like I wasn’t alone. With their help, I was able to make it through.”
Mike also found a much-needed catharses in hockey.
“Three days after he passed away, I had a middle school hockey game to go to,” said Mike. “Once I was on the ice, everything went away for a little while. I was just playing. Hockey really helped me through.”
KNIGHTS, AND DEDICATION
As a sophomore, Mike broke onto the North Andover High varsity roster. Last winter, as a junior, he began seeing regular shifts, scoring his first two varsity goals in a win over Concord-Carlisle.
Harty’s role has continued to increase this season, including being selected an assistant captain. He scored twice in a recent win over Haverhill.
No game, however, has meant more than a Dec. 22 win over Tewksbury — the Scarlet Knights’ annual Matt Harty Scholarship Fund Game, which honors his brother.
“During the ceremony, I was reflecting a lot,” said Harty, who also played varsity soccer. “I thought of all the great memories and great moments with Matt. It’s always an awesome game.
“Everyone on the team knows we are playing for something a little extra (In the Harty Game). It means a little bit more, and everyone plays like it. We haven’t lost his game in my four years. Everyone is fighting as hard as they can.”
Harty now hopes to make a few more memories before his Scarlet Knight career is done.
“Our main goal is to get to the state championship game and win,” he said. “But we are just hoping to keep playing well and winning. I want to keep putting up points, and continue this incredible season.”
Following a star
With three goals so far this winter, North Andover hockey’s Mike Harty joked that he has his sister, Rebecca Harty, in his sights.
“My sister scored a lot of goals,” said Mike. “I’ve been joking that I’m catching up to her. But I’m still pretty far off.”
Rebecca scored 54 goals in five varsity seasons (2013-2018) for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op team. As a senior, Harty (North Andover class of 2018) was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star, leading all local girls with 17 goals.
She now plays soccer at Merrimack College, scoring two goals in the fall. She is following in the footsteps of her mother Sarah (Boyd) Harty, a 1993 Merrimack graduate who scored 25 career goals.
