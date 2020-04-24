In high school, Victor Sosa was known for “tattooing” opponents with massive hits, as a fearsome fullback/defensive end in football and star wrestler for Greater Lawrence Tech.
Now, more than a decade later, the Lawrence native has become known for tattoos of a far more artistic nature.
Sosa, who helped lead Greater Lawrence football to the 2007 EMass. Division 3A Super Bowl title and the Reggies wrestling team to two straight Division 2 team state titles, is now an award-winning tattoo artist for East Coast Tattoos in Salem, N.H.
In 2018, Sosa earned first place honors at the Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo in Manchester, N.H.
“I love the intimate interactions I have with my clients while tattooing,” said Sosa (GLT class of 2008), who now lives in Methuen. “You really get to know people on a personal level, especially with some of the stories that come with the tattoos they get. You really get to build a friendship, and at the same time build connections for the future.”
THREE CHAMPIONSHIPS
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Sosa was a battering-ram at fullback in the smash mouth power-I offense Greater Lawrence employed at the time, opening holes for record-setting running back Nate Adames.
As a senior in 2007, the Reggies followed Sosa’s lead blocking to 28.3 points per game on the way to a 12-1 record. From his defensive end spot, he help them allow just 13.1 points a game.
Sosa closed out his high school football career at Gillette Stadium, where he helped Greater Lawrence beat East Boston 19-6 to win the EMass. Division 3A Super Bowl under the state’s old playoff system.
“It was an amazing experience to play at Gillette Stadium, just knowing that the best ever have played on that field, like Tom Brady,” he said. “There is no game I’ve ever played that can amount to that one. It was definitely a highlight in my life.”
A two-sport captain, Sosa also led the Reggies’ wrestling team to Division 2 team titles in 2007 and 2008 as a 189-pounder.
“Some of my favorite memories are wining the three championships at Greater Lawrence, and being able to win them with my childhood friends,” he said. “I can vividly remember winning the Super Bowl, then coming back into the city, and people were all over the streets of Lawrence celebrating and showing us love. Essex Street was swarming with people.”
TATTOO ARTIST
In addition to sports, Sosa developed a passion for art at an early age.
“I was always very artistic,” he said. “I’d draw sketches for people, or write their names in graffiti or design their book bags in middle school to make lunch money. That led me into airbrushing t-shirts. After college, I started airbrushing cars and motorcycles. At one point, I needed another way to make money, and people started pointing me into tattooing.”
Sosa began to study the art of tattooing, first with YouTube videos, before diving into the profession.
“One of the hardest things to get in tattooing is an apprenticeship,” said Sosa, who attended Bridgewater State and Anna Maria College. “I battled and went from shop to shop for about six years until I got an apprenticeship.
“You need 2,000 hours of work before you can become a licensed artist. You also have to be certified in blood borne pathogens. I’ve been tattooing for a total of 10 years. My favorite style of tattooing is realism. There’s nothing like making something that looks like it can jump off your skin.”
And one of the highlights of his profession is the opportunity to work with people from all walks of life.
“I tattoo people in all professions,” he said. “Cops, doctors, moms, dads, grandfathers, grandmothers. It’s good to know people from all areas of life come across my needle.”
Sarkis ‘a second father’
Former Greater Lawrence Tech standout Victor Sosa said that one of the people who has most influenced his life is Reggies football and former wrestling coach Tony Sarkis.
“Coach Sarkis is like a second father to me,” said Sosa. “He taught me major lessons in life and, most importantly, cared for me off the mat and off the field. He always had my best interest in mind, and still does.
“He really tried to mold me into someone that never gave up. I hold him deep in my heart for that, along with the whole coaching staff at Greater Lawrence. I love those guys. One of the main reasons I am who I am today is because coach Sarkis supported me.”

