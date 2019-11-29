Inside football

Georgetown, MA - Mr. George Roy, 84 years, of Georgetown, and formerly of Lynn, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in his home after a long illness surrounded by his friends. He was born in Lynn, the son of the late Alfred J. and Exelina Roy. He was raised in Lynn and attended Lynn Schools…
NORTH ANDOVER, MA - Frances H. (Perry) Fleming, a resident of North Andover, MA, passed away at Lawrence General Hospital on Friday, November 22. The daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Roche) Perry, Frani was born in Lawrence, MA and was a graduate of Lawrence High School in 1958. Frani w…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.