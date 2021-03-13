METHUEN — On fourth down, with just a single yard standing between Methuen High and a season-opening, instant classic overtime victory, the Rangers placed the ball, and their hopes, into Anthony Romano’s hands.
“Everyone knew the ball was going to be in my hands,” said Romano. “I know they knew it. But I just had to score the touchdown for my team. I had to get into the end zone.”
After Methuen’s defense held Andover without points on the first possession of overtime, the Rangers took the ball needing a score to earn the upset.
Andover twice stuffed Romano at the 1-yard line, but on fourth down, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder barreled through a defender and into the end zone for the touchdown that gave Methuen a 20-14 overtime victory in the coronavirus-delated “Fall II” season-opener for both teams on Friday night.
“We had a time out right before the play and coach (Tom) Ryan told us to give everything on that play,” said Romano, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker in 2019. “I hit the hole, and then I was in the end zone. I ran over to my team and I wanted to celebrate with them.”
Andover entered the game ranked No. 8 team in Eastern Mass., while Methuen was unranked. The teams traditionally play for the Collins-Klimas Cup, but the trophy was left behind on Friday.
“Everyone picked against us,” said running back/linebacker Alex Borrelli, “We knew what we had to do. I was one of the lead blockers on the (game-winning touchdown). I hit the linebacker, and I knew (Romano) would get in. I saw him fall into the end zone, and I knew we had won. It was huge.”
The win was the third in four seasons for Methuen over Andover, but the Golden Warriors beat the Rangers twice in 2019.
“To get a win like this in our first game in almost two years (because of COVID-19), I can’t imagine anything better,” said running back/linebacker Joey Pinto. “This means so much, after all the work we’ve put in. We stepped up big, shut down their offense and got a big win.”
On the game’s opening play, Andover seemed to grab control when Golden Warriors QB Scotty Brown hit Lincoln Beal for what appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown. A holding penalty limited it to just a 42-yard gain, but three plays later Brown ran in for a 19-yard score.
Methuen responded right away with an 11-play drive that Romano finished with a 5-yard touchdown, but the 2-point conversion failed.
The Golden Warriors made it 14-6 right before halftime, when Andrew Wetterwald tiptoed the sideline in the end zone as he grabbed a Brown pass for a 16-yard score.
The Rangers tied the game on the third play of the fourth. Romano fought his way into the end zone for an 8-yard score, then QB Joe Gangi barely pushed his way in for the game-tying two-point conversion.
Methuen won the coin toss in overtime, and elected to play defense first. Rangers Christian Perez and Andrew Wannaphong combined on a sack on first down, then Will McKinnon and Pinto each made a tackle, setting up fourth down, where JP Muniz chased down the ball carrier.
Needing a score to win, Methuen continued to ride Romano, who finished the game with 26 carries for 106 yards,
He picked up 7 yards on first down, but was stopped on second and third down, setting up the decisive play.
“We were able to take it to them in the running game all day,” said lineman Mike Rickard. “And you saw it on the last play, we ran it down their throats and scored. I love having the ball in Romano’s hands. I know that if I make my block, he’ll score. On the last play, I pancaked my guy, looked over, and (Romano) was lying in the end zone. I saw the guys all running onto the field, and I realized we had won.”
Methuen’s defense limited Andover to just 57 yards after halftime. Romano (11 tackles) and Borrelli (10 tackles) led the way, while Jason Silvario turned in a huge pass breakup in the end zone in the fourth quarter,
Zayn Aruri was a major bright spot for Andover, grabbing a pair of interceptions. Beal led the Golden Warrior offense with 71 rushing yards on 17 carries.
“This feels amazing,” said Romano. “Doing this in our first game, after such a long wait, is really special. We have a lot of momentum now, going into the rest of the season.
Methuen 21, Andover 14
Andover (0-1): 7 7 0 0 0 — 14
Methuen (1-0): 6 0 0 8 6 — 21
First Quarter
A — Scotty Brown 19 run (Andrew Wetterwald kick), 10:10
M — Anthony Romano 5 run (rush failed), 4:17
Second Quarter
A — Wetterwald 16 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick), 0:53
Fourth Quarter
M — Romano 8 run (Joe Gangi rush), 10:37
Overtime
M — Romano 1 run (No PAT)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (32-122) — Anthony Romano 26-106, Jason Silverio 3-16, JP Muniz 1-0, Joe Gangi 2-0; Andover (29-117) — Lincoln Beal 17-71, Scotty Brown 11-44, Erik Aulback 1-2
PASSING: Methuen — Gangi 10-17-2, 79; Andover — Brown 7-16-0, 85
RECEIVING: Methuen — Jason Silverio 6-31, Anesti Touma 2-29, Will McKinnon 1-11, Romano 1-8; Andover — Beal 2-48, Andrew Wetterwald 1-16, Tomas Loureiro 2-9, PJ Reming 1-12, Jayronn Chevalier 1-0
