Windham junior Quinn Cerami, one of the top sprinters in New Hampshire, will freely admit that he probably has an edge on his competitors.
Like a growing number of track standouts, Cerami works out with a track club during the offseason, but this club is like no other.
It’s a club of two.
“You could call it the Joseph Cerami the 3rd Track Club,” said Quinn.
Joe Cerami is Quinn’s father, and he’s also a Methuen High Hall of Famer, a football standout on the 1992 Super Bowl championship squad who also played basketball and ran track for the Rangers. He’s also a fitness addict who works out twice a day, early in the morning at a gym in Derry and later with Quinn for their informal “club.”
The Cerami workouts are not for the faint hearted and they cover a wide spectrum.
“We do everything,” said Quinn. “We work out in our basement, we do a lot of hill work right outside our house, lift weights, work on flexibility, do some yoga, swim a bit ... anything you can think of.”
To make things more challenging, Joe will add difficult wrinkles, like doing pullups wearing a 20-pound vest or running sprints pulling 30-pound bags or wearing an “elevation mask” to enhance cardio capacity.
Always willing to try something different, the father-son duo went to Gillette Stadium in November and engaged in one of Tom Brady’s TB12 workouts. They came away impressed.
“I’m always open to new techniques but I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Joe. “But they spent a lot of time with us and it was a great workout. There was a lot of rubber band work and pliability exercises. Now we’ve incorporated a lot of it to our workouts.”
Much of the workouts are fun, but a lot is difficult and exhausting
“I think the toughest thing is running the hills,” said the 5-foot-8, 135-pound Quinn, who can bench press 205 pounds 10 times and do 25 pullups wearing a 20-pound vest. “We’ve got a hill, Hardwood Hill, which is about 100 yards and very steep — that’s really tough.”
During the indoor and outdoor track seasons, the Cerami workouts are greatly curtailed (to maybe lifting once a week) so that Quinn can focus on his running, which has become quite impressive.
Last spring, Quinn was the Division 2 champion in the 200 meters, winning in 23.03 after being ranked No. 1 in the 100 late in the season, and he qualified for New England in both events. Indoors, he’s currently ranked No. 2 in Division 2 in the 300 meters and he recently finished sixth in the 300 at the Dartmouth Relays in the 300. He is also ranked in the 55 and 600.
Windham coach Ryan O’Connor, who believes that Quinn’s best event will ultimately be the 400 meters outdoors, has no doubt that the family workouts have contributed greatly to his rise in track.
“A significant part of his success does stem from that offseason training with his Dad,” said O’Connor. “Joe loves his son so much and like any great father, wants the best for him and is willing to sacrifice to make that happen.“I haven’t seen their workouts but from what I can tell, they’re intense. He always comes into a season in phenomenal shape which allows him to respond well to our training and technique development. “As I’ve told Quinn, some athletes have to simply outwork the competition for whatever reason. This is Quinn’s case. He’s certainly athletic, but it isn’t like he’s a biomechanical specimen gifted with supreme athleticism and fast twitch muscle that is naturally superior than the competition.
“He has had to work really hard for his achievements. As a coach, knowing this makes seeing him succeed even more rewarding.”
As for Quinn, he’s relishing the break from the daily workouts even if he does miss them.
“Working out is always a passion but track is more enjoyable,” said Quinn, whose only goals are to keep improving and to try more events. “It’s a lot of fun and it feels great when you’re in a race and your coaches and teammates are cheering you on.”
And, of course, workout partner and father Joe is cheering as loud as anyone.
************************************
“A significant part of his success does stem from that off-season training with his Dad.
Windham coach Ryan O’Connor
***************************************
Quinn CERAMI on the rise
Division 2 state champ in 200 last spring
New England qualifier in 100 and 200
Ranked 2nd indoors in 300
Finished 6th at Dartmouth Relays in 300
**************************************
Look back at Joe Cerami
Standout running back on 1992 Methuen Super Bowl-winning team
Three-sport star at Methuen, with basketball and track
Methuen Hall of Famer
Scored 29 touchdowns at Bentley College
