METHUEN — It’s no longer possible to keep Salem junior George Boudreau under the radar.
The Blue Devil 138-pounder has enjoyed a fine season, but he’s usually been in the shadow of senior standouts Matt Adams, Beau Dillon and Josh Ozoria.
After Saturday’s Methuen Invitational, however, Boudreau will surely be in the spotlight as much as anyone. He not only won his weight class, but he outwrestled two-time New England placer Keegan Coon of Mount Anthony in the finals, prevailing with an 8-5 decision.
Salem coach Nick Eddy was not surprised.
“When George is on, George is really on, and he had a good day today,” said Eddy.
For his sterling performance, Boudreau was named the tourney Outstanding Wrestler, which is the second time he’s won the award at a tournament this year. He also improved his record to 40-5.
Boudreau was obviously pleased with his performance, but he tried to keep it in stride.
“I was just trying to keep my seed (third) and be consistent,” said Boudreau. “Trying to be consistent is the big thing. I just want to look to my next match.”
Boudreau was one of two champions and six placers for Salem, which enjoyed a fine tournament and finished fifth overall in an extremely tough field. Xavier (Conn.) was first, with powerhouses Springfield Central and Mount Anthony in second and third respectively.
Joining Boudreau in the winner’s circle was the 220-pounder Dillon. The defending New England champ at 195 dominated the field, getting a pin in 1:25 in the finals while improving his record to 39-1.
Finishing second for the Blue Devils was 126-pounder Matt Adams, who lost in the finals to Dracut’s tough Dante Rossetti, 9-2, while Ryan O’Rourke (106) and Josh Ozoria (285) both came in third and Phil Giordano (113) took fourth.
Ozoria, who picked up the 100th win of his career in his first match of the day, lost a tough one in the semifinals on a penalty point in overtime, but he came back strong in the consolation finals, winning 5-1 to also improve his record to 40-5.
Salem’s six placers in the top four were more than both Springfield Central and Mount Anthony.
LAWRENCE FARES WELL
Although it had no champions, it was a good day for Lawrence. The Lancers had a runner-up in 106-pounder Luis Mauricio, and got thirds from John Vazquez (138) and Eric Sanchez (195).
Mauricio wrestled a strong match in the finals, but lost to Minnechaug’s Austin Monteiro, 6-4, on a late takedown, while both Vazquez and Sanchez recorded pins in the consolation finals after losing decisions in the semifinals.
It was a tough day for host Methuen, which had a fourth from 152-pounder Dom DeMaio as its top placer. Senior CJ Brown lost his first match of the season in the quarterfinals, 8-7, to Springfield Central’s Desmond McLaughlin, and settled for fifth.
Also taking fifth for the Rangers were Anthony Romano (182) and Jay Ramos (220).
Methuen Invitational
Team scores: Xavier (Conn.) 181, Springfield Central 157, Mount Anthony 143.5, Melrose 133.5, Salem 128, Nashua South 104, North Kingston 102, Minnechaug 100, Tewksbury 93, Xaverian 92, Cranston West 82, Methuen 82, Lawrence 80, Dracut 79.5, Algonquin 65, Londonderry 55, Tollgate 48, Cranston East 26, Dedham 18, Rangers 2
Winners and op local placers:
106: 1. Austin Monteiro (Minnechaug), 2. Luis Mauricio (Law), 3. Ryan O’Rourke (Sal); 113: 1. Michael Rapuano (Xavier), 4.Phil Giordano (Sal); 120: 1. Hunter Adrian (Melrose); 126: 1. Dante Rossetti (Dracut), 2. Matt Adams (Sal) ; 132: 1. Chris Gomez (Cranston West); 138: 1. George Boudreau (Sal), 3. John Vasquez (Law); 145: 1. Mahari Miller (Spr. C.); 152: 1. Quinn Moyihan (Xavier), 4. Dom DeMaio (Methuen); 160: 1. Adam Frost (Mt. Anthony); 170: 1. Timothy Goddard (Algonquin), 5. CJ Brown (Methuen); 182: 1. Sampson Wilkins (Mt. Anthony), 5. Anthony Romano (Methuen); 195: 1. Darby McLaughlin (Spr. C.), 3. Eric Sanchez (Law); 220: 1. Beau Dillon (Sal), 5. Jay Ramos (Methuen); HVY: 1. Gregory Harris (Spr.C.), 3. Josh Ozoria (Sal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.