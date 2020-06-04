ISAIAH THOMAS Notre Dame Cristo Rey

College: Merrimack College
H.S. sports: Basketball and Baseball
Family: Bryan Thomas (dad) and Maria Thomas (mom)
Best academic accomplishment: “My best academic accomplishment was receiving the Leadership Pillar Award for “utilizing the power of positive influence as a role model and outstanding contributions to the school community.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “My best athletic accomplishment was being named Co-Captain of the varsity basketball team as a junior.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “Academically I have grown tremendously transitioning to high school as freshmen year was difficult but now I am more confident when challenged academically whether it’s one assignment or a class.”
Best advice to incoming freshmen: “Set a high standard, sets goals for yourself, and hold yourself accountable for reaching those goals.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would that be?: “If I were president I would change the manner in which minorities are treated. I would pass legislation at the federal level that requires public officials and public servants to take sensitivity training that teaches them how to deal with minorities and minority issues in a more fair and equitable manner.”
Recommendation: “Isaiah has been a noble student-athlete at Notre Dame Cristo Rey High for his four years here. As an athlete and co-captain of the boys basketball team, he played a big role in our adapting to a 20-game schedule, all games in opposing gyms because the school didn’t have a home gym. They had to practice at Lawrence YMCA and it couldn’t have been done so seamlessly without his help. As a basketball player, he was our quarterback, with a great jump shot. No surprise, he was our shortstop on the baseball team and noted pitcher, too, and team captain. ... Academically, he improved over his four years and earned acceptance into Merrimack College. He is one positive individual who will be missed.” -- Notre Dame Cristo Rey Librarian/Social Studies Teacher Richard W. Piecewicz
