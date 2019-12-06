NORTH ANDOVER — Plenty of people have told Sarah Lavery how blessed she is to be heading to the University of Pennsylvania next fall.
Rick DelleChiaie, her AP English teacher and track coach at North Andover High, is quick to point out the Ivy League school is also very fortunate.
DelleChiaie said, “They are pretty lucky. She doesn’t have a thing to worry about at Penn (academically). And, of course, they get a national-caliber high jumper.”
The senior is the No. 2 high jumper in area history with a 5-8.75 leap as a sophomore at New Balance Nationals. Last spring in the major invitationals she cleared 5-8 early in the season and three other meets she cleared 5-7.
Lavery is a gifted writer. DelleChiaie called her “one of the top three writers out of 38 (AP students he has). Her writing stands out. That defines the good from the great in AP classes.”
As a sophomore, she earned a rare A-plus from DelleChiaie. This year she earned A’s or A-pluses in her AP classes for English, government and statistics. On AP exams, she earned a 4 in biology and a 5 (the highest score) in U.S. History.
No. 6 in nation
She did her due diligence in making her college decision.
“I’m a very big list maker,” said the nearly 5-foot-9 Lavery. “I make a list of everything. It was everything I love about the schools and everything I didn’t love. It came down to it was a gut feeling. I called Penn (she leafed through her notes for the date) on Wednesday, October 16.
“When I went on my official visit, the team was absolutely amazing. I had a great connection with the coach. And obviously they have the academics.”
Obviously.
Penn is tied for No. 6 with the University of Chicago in the US News and World Report list of national universities.
A perk for Quaker track athletes is they compete at Franklin Field, home of the famed 126th annual Penn Relays.
“That will be very exciting,” she said of the Relays.
It didn’t hurt that Penn assistant coach Joe Klim helped Anna Peyton Malizia place third in the high jump last spring at the Division 1 NCAA Meet.
Dartmouth family
Lavery had plenty of options in the Ivy League and elsewhere.
Dartmouth is special to the Lavery family. Her father, Patrick Lavery, and his brothers Peter and James starred on the athletic fields and in the classroom at Arlington (Mass.) High and Dartmouth College.
And mom, Beth Lavery, a physician’s assistant, met Patrick, an engineer with several patents to his credit, while they were both graduate students at the Hanover, New Hampshire, school.
Hard as it is to believe, Patrick (Dartmouth ‘84) played four varsity sports in college: baseball (once hitting for the cycle in a game), indoor track (personal bests of 1:03.6 500 meters; 1:11.6 600 yards), cross country and football.
“I took a visit,” said Sarah, who is leaning toward a career in the biosciences. “It’s a beautiful campus and a great school. But I was looking for closer to a city.”
That pushed Penn, which is in Philadelphia, and Harvard to the top of her list.
“I saw myself going to Harvard. It was a tricky situation,” said Lavery, who would have joined another Scarlet Knight great, pole vaulter Erick Duffy, in the Crimson track program.
“The coach was focusing on heptathletes. I talked to the coach and they might not have been able to guarantee a spot. Penn said we have a spot for you. I loved both schools. It would have worked out either way.”
Her sisters, Mary and Katy, are UMass Amherst grads with Mary a former track star for the Minutemen with bests of 2:13.23 in the 800 and 4:58.48 in the mile.
“UMass was right there,” said Sarah. “They have a wonderful staff and a nice facility.”
All-Time Area High Jumpers
Name School Height Graduate
1. Moira Cronin Andover 5-10 2011
2. Sarah Lavery No. Andover 5-8.75 2020
3. Chrissy Flathers Timberlane 5-7 1998
3. Tori Rozumek Salem 5-7 2012
5. Cheryl Viens Haverhill 5-6.5 1980
6. Cathy Decubellis Methuen 5-6.25 1981
