In late November, Carlos Pena noticed an impeccable envelope, addressed to him, sitting on the kitchen table of his Windermere, Fla., home.
It was sent to the Haverhill High legend by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“I’m thinking, ‘What is this?’” said Pena, a regular studio analyst with the MLB Network.
He opened the letter, which he noted was on “expensive paper” and started reading.
Soon, his eyes welled up.
“It said I was on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot,” said Pena. “It caught me off guard. Me, Carlos Pena, on the Hall of Fame ballot?”
Yup.
Pena’s name was indeed on the ballot, along with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, among others.
The first two, Jeter and Walker, were the only ones the eventually got “the call” on Jan. 21 from the head of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BWAA).
There were 397 ballots returned to Cooperstown, N.Y., to be counted. Pena’s name wasn’t checked off on any of them.
But that was OK.
Yes. He really was honored to be nominated.
“I had no expectations of being on the ballot,” he said. “None!”
Pena had some Hall of Fame blips over his career, including his best season in 2007 in which he hit .282 with 46 homers and 121 RBI.
Over five seasons, from 2007 through 2011, he averaged 34 homers and 95 RBI. And from 2007 through 2012, he averaged 147 games played.
In 2009, he led the American League with 39 home runs and played in his first All-Star Game.
There were other honors worthy of getting him on the ballot, including the 2007 Silver Slugger Award and Comeback Player of the Year Award and 2008 Gold Glove Award at first base.
Oh yes, there was that American League Championship Series against the Red Sox in 2008, when he slammed three home runs, helping lead the Rays to their first World Series (lost series to Phillies, 4-1)
Realistically, though, with a .232 career batting average over all or part of 14 seasons, induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame was never going to happen.
Which brings us back to the letter and the tears.
“I’m reading the letter and it said how I was nominated to be on the ballot by the National Baseball Hall of Fame Committee,” said Pena. “And it noted how rare it was to be among those ever to be considered.”
Then other things hit him, like when his parents, Felipe and Juana, packed up the four children in the Dominican Republic, eventually moving to Haverhill.
“The tears were for my parents, and what they gave up back in the D.R. to give us a better life and a great education,” said Pena.
“The tears were for the struggles I had in the minors, never sure if I’d make it. Then later, if I’d get another chance, which I did with Tampa (Bay),” said Pena.
He was honored beyond belief.
“I have a great life with my wife (Pamela) and (three) children,” said Pena of Isabella (14), Nicolas (9) and Mateo (5). “My parents live close by … I am so lucky.”
A month after receiving the ballot, Pena got another bit of incredible news.
He was named an inductee into the Ted Williams Hitters Hall of Fame in Tampa. The ceremony was this past Saturday.
He was inducted with four-time All-Star Greg “The Bull” Luzinski, while ex-Tigers star lefty Mickey Lolich received the 2020 Roy Halladay Pitching Achievement Award and 10-time Pirates All-Star and Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski copped the Ted Williams Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Think about that … Ted Williams,” said Pena. “To be mentioned in the same breath as Ted Williams and the museum that carries his name … It makes me want to drop to my knees and just give thanks. This is all crazy. I am so humbled. Baseball has been so good to me.”
Pena’s dad teaching his grandson
Carlos Pena said his dad, Felipe, was paramount in teaching him the fundamentals of the game before moving on to other levels in college and later as a professional.
There are endless stories of dad taking Carlos and his two younger brothers, Pedro and Omar, to the basement of the Haverhill YMCA, hitting into nets.
“It’s funny, my dad was working with my son, Nicolas, the other day on hitting, and I’m watching and listening,” recalled Pena. “And my dad explains, ‘You have to hold the bat as tight as you can, even tighter so you can’t feel your hands.’
“I was laughing, man,” said Pena. “That’s exactly what he would teach me and my brothers. I guess the cycle has returned.”
Speaking of Pena’s brothers, Pedro has a PhD in biochemistry and works in the Minneapolis area while former St. Louis Cardinals draft pick Omar is a trainer and baseball instructor in the Los Angeles area.
