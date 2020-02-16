METHUEN — St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki of Andover is one very confident freshman, so much so that some might call him cocky.
But that would be a mistake because Iwanicki, as he showed Saturday at the Division 1 North sectional, has good reason to be confident. By defeating Lawrence’s talented John Vasquez 8-3 in the finals, Iwanicki improved his season record to a sterling 45-2.
That would seem like reason to lots of celebration, but Iwanicki took his first sectional title in stride and, instead, looks back with regret on his two season setbacks.
“I thought I’d go undefeated this year,” said Iwanicki. “I came into this knowing I had the skills to perform at a high level.”
At the suggestion of his mother, Iwanicki started wrestling in the third grade and has been going strong ever since, going through the Andover Youth Program, the Mercury Rising club and, the last several years at Smitty’s Barn. The experience has been invaluable says St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa.
“He’s really solid on his feet and knows what he needs to do,” said Costa, whose team was 34-0-1 in the dual-meet season. “For a freshman to do what he’s done at 138 (pounds), which is usually a senior weight class, is very impressive.”
Iwanicki was one of only two Prep champions on the day, but the Eagles’ overwhelming depth carried them to the sectional title with 207.5 points. Shawsheen was second with 172, surprising Andover was next with 149 and defending champ Haverhill was fourth at 127.5.
ANDOVER’S BIG DAY
No one had more reason to celebrate Saturday than Andover.
While finishing third, the Warriors crowned their first-ever sectional champs in 160-pounder Elias Maita and heavyweight AJ Heidtke and qualified eight wrestlers for next weekend’s Division 1 state meet at Methuen. To top it off, head coach Mike Bolduc was named Division 1 North Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the meet.
Maita won a hard-fought 5-3 decision over St. John’s Prep’s Achilles Gikas in the finals to improve to 38-1 on the year while Heidtke used a strong third period to beat Haverhill’s Jay Levy, 6-3, and is now 32-8 on the year.
Finishing second for the Warriors were Jonathan Davila (145) and Sean Ballou (170). Among the other placers, the biggest surprise was a third at 220 by sophomore Yasser Maita, who had two pins including in the consolation finals.
“It was definitely a very good day for us,” said Bolduc.
NICOLOSI STILL UNBEATEN
Haverhill senior Jake Nicolosi, who missed three weeks to start the new year with a knee injury, continued to look sharp since his return. He rolled to the 145-pound title, getting a pin in the finals, and is now 28-0 on the year.
“My knee feels pretty good and I don’t think I lost much when I was out,” said Nicolosi. “I think I even got a little stronger because I lifted the whole time.”
Joining Nicolosi in the winner’s circle for the Hillies was 132-pound senior Edgar Feliciano. He pinned St. John’s Prep senior Quinn Alexander of North Andover in the first period in the finals to improve to 38-12 on the year.
Taking second for Haverhill in addition to Levy was Steven Wise at 152 while Ben Davoli took third in the rugged 113-pound class.
BROWN, SANCHEZ COP TITLES
Both Methuen and Lawrence, who finished sixth and seventh, had their share of highlights, led by Ranger senior CJ Brown and Lancer senior Eric Sanchez.
Brown improved to 43-1 on the year by coasting to the 170-pound crown, winning with a 16-1 technical fall in the finals, while Sanchez — who bumped up a weight for the tournament — captured the 220-pound title, winning 6-3 in the finals and is now 31-3.
In addition to Vasquez, Lawrence had a runner-up in 106-pounder Luis Mauricio, who wrestled Adam Schaeublin of St. John’s Prep tough in the finals before falling, 7-5, after losing to him 14-1 earlier in the season.
For Methuen, junior Anthony Romano finished second at 182. He was leading Shawsheen’s Aden Leffler 7-5 after two periods but got caught in an awkward position and got pinned in the third period. Also for the Rangers among their placers, Michael Crowe was third at 120.
“It was a good day for us overall,” said Methuen coach Bill James. “Romano did a nice job — he just needs a little more experience — and CJ looked good.”
Division 1 North Sectional
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 207.5, Shawsheen 172, Andover 199, Haverhill 127.5, Chelmsford 114, Methuen 105.5, Lawrence 97, Lowell 83, Westford 78, Billerica 64
Winners and local state qualifiers (top 4):
106: Adam Schaeublin (SJP), 2. Luis Mauricio (Law); 113: 1. Evan Kinney (Chelm), 3. Ben Davoli (Hav); 120: 1. Austin Dube (Shaw), 3. Michael Crowe (Meth), 4. Davidson Theosmy (Law); 126: 1. Frank Foti (Shaw); 132: 1. Edgar Feliciano (Hav), 2. Quinn Alexander (SJP); 138: 1. Rawson Iwanicki (SJP), 2. John Vasquez (Law), 4. Joe Gangi (Meth); 145: 1. Jake Nicolosi (Hav), 2. Jonathan Davoli (And); 152: 1. Evan Goodall (Chelm), 2. Steven Wise (Hav), 3. Kelvin Davila (And); 160: 1. Elias Maita (And), 4. Dom DeMaio (Meth); 170: 1. CJ Brown (Meth), 2. Sean Ballou (And); 182: 1. Adam Leffler (Shaw), 2. Anthony Romano (Meth), 4. Connor Sheehan (And); 195: 1. Justin Quinton (Westford), 4. Brendan Major (And) ; 220: 1. Eric Sanchez (Law), 3. Yasser Maita (And); HVY: 1. AJ Heidtke (And), 2. Jay Levy (Hav)
