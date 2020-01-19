Steph Davis’ freshman year at Windham High was exactly what it was supposed to be.
Long touted as a rising star, Davis lived up to the expectations and then some. She averaged 9.5 points a game and Division 1 colleges were already showing a keen interest. She and Kaleigh Walsh seemed primed to lead the Jaguars to a state title. Or two.
Davis was even a rare sophomore tri-captain at Windham.
An awful lot has happened since then ... but Davis is again exactly where she’s supposed to be.
The 6-foot swingman is starring, albeit at Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire.
Now a fifth-year senior, she battled through two painful and frustrating years of back injuries. But she’s healthy and has that Division 1 scholarship in her back pocket.
Davis said, “I felt like quitting. I thought, ‘This is never going to work.’ ... There were a lot of ups and downs.”
The original injury happened in the fall prior to her sophomore year at Windham. She landed awkwardly during an AAU game and suffered a bone bruise in her lumbar. She was limited to 54 points in seven games that winter and the injury dogged her the next 1.5 years.
Doctors at New England Baptist strongly suggested a “spinal boot camp.”
That was eight intense weeks in the summer of 2018, after her repeat sophomore year at Proctor. She’s been healthy since. This year the multi-talented Davis is averaging 13.6 points, 5 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 3 steals per game.
“I was so thankful,” said Davis, the relief still evident in her voice. “It was really hard. Hard on my confidence. Injuries stink, but it’s the best thing that can happen.”
How so?
“Overcoming adversity will help you in real life. (The attitude is) I’m going right through this and it won’t faze me. It’s better to learn that when you’re younger than in college.”
In September of 2018, she committed to Holy Cross over UNH, Sacred Heart and UVM.
Crusader coach was Bill Gibbons was suspended in January 2019 and later fired, but Davis stayed loyal to new coach Ann McInerney, the former Merrimack College coach (1999-2005).
“Coach Mac is such a great coach,” said Davis, whose sister, Hailey Davis, plays lacrosse at Framingham State and brother, sophomore Charlie Davis, is a JV hoopster at Windham.
“I was sure I still wanted to go to Holy Cross. I fell in love with the school. Coach Mac always had my back even when I was injured.”
When asked to describe her game, Davis said, “I’m a lean and quick slasher who loves to play defense.”
...
...
Proctor coach raves about Davis
Former Central Catholic captain Junior De La Hoz has high praise for his star 6-foot senior Steph Davis of Windham.
“She is the true definition of resilient,” said De La Hoz, the fourth-year Proctor head coach.
“Talk about a kid who continued to battle adversity year in and year out with injuries. But she never gave up on her dream of playing Division 1 basketball. Holy Cross is getting a basketball junky! In my eyes, Steph could potentially be a player of the year in the Patriot League.”
With star point guard Vicky Morales of Lawrence out with a season-ending knee injury, Davis has taken over at point guard. Impressive for a player at her size.
De La Hoz said, “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that Stephanie could step in and run the point. For a kid who never played that position in her life, she has done a tremendous job.”
Injuries have crippled the 5-5 Hornets, but Davis kept the ship afloat.
“Without Steph, we would be 0-10,” said De La Hoz.
