Jaime Cleasby Salute

JAIME CLEASBY, RPI Softball (Pitcher)
Hometown: Windham, N.H.
While at Rensselaer:
Made 64 career appearances with 50 starts ... Went 28-15 with one save ... Had 29 complete games and eight shutouts ... ERA of 2.65 and opposition batting average of .260 ... Struck out 217 in 311.2 innings ... All-Liberty League twice ... Environmental Engineering major.
Favorite sports memory during career?
“Undefeated season this year and Regionals freshman year.”
What makes Rensselaer so special?
“The coaches/strength coaches/trainers and the athletic department are so supportive of every athlete on and off the field. They genuinely care about every player and will work with you no matter what the issue is to make sure you succeed. Playing a sport at a difficult school has taught me so much about my work ethic, responsibility and time management. The athletic community has brought me friends that I know I’ll have for the rest of my life.”
What are your post-graduation plans?
“I will be working at CDM Smith in Boston in their Environmental Technology Group. I will primarily be working on environmental remediation-related projects.”
From the coaching staff:
“Jaime is strong willed and she has amazing strength on and off the field. She is a true talent on the mound and has grown to be a selfless leader. I am so proud of her and all she has accomplished.”
What her teammates say:
“Jaime combines her pitching speed and her crazy spin with her confidence on the mound to be every batter’s worst fear. She takes out her smock and paintbrushes to paint the corners and then ends with throwing the chair to the batter. In the last inning of our very last game, she threw three chairs in a row to the batters to get consecutive outs to win the game.”
“Jaime’s strength is so admiring. No matter what is going on in her life, she comes to the field every day ready to work. She has such determination to win and will do anything to help the team get there. She is so strong willed that she will succeed in life beyond softball.”
“She really put the team on her shoulders every pitch she threw. It takes a lot to be a pitcher and Jaime had what it takes. What better way to end it then with a three-strikeout final inning to cap off her career ... gave me chills. It was easy to have her back on the field and I hope she knows that we will continue to have her back off of the field as well.”
“A pitcher and catcher have a special relationship and I will truly miss catching for Jaime. She was an amazing pitcher and I was very lucky to have the time catching her that I did. While I know that she would have done amazing things her senior season, I know that the world is lucky to have her in the work force.”
