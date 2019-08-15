Jay-Z sells out Kaepernick, grabs big money from NFL

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smikes on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: âœColin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.â Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: âœ5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.â (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)