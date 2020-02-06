HACKENSACK, N.J. — Devin Jensen hit four second-half 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, leading the Merrimack College men’s basketball team to a 57-53 win over Fairleigh Dickinson University on Thursday night.
With the win, Merrimack increased its season-high winning streak to nine games and maintained its hold on first place in the Northeast Conference (NEC) with a 10-1 conference record.
The triumph also gave seniors Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord their 77th win, setting a new all-time wins record for the program. They broke a three-way tie with the Class of 1992 and Class of 2019 as the winningest classes in school history.
Thursday night’s tilt unfolded as a defensive battle on ESPN as the Warriors held a 26-21 halftime lead.
Merrimack next brings its nine-game winning streak — the longest in the NEC since 2014-15 — to LIU where the Warriors play the Sharks for the second time in seven days on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
