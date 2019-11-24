WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tied 58-58 with 31 seconds to play, junior Devin Jensen caught a cross-court pass from senior Jaleel Lord and sank the game-winning 3-pointer as Merrimack College men’s basketball beat University of Hartford 62-58 on Sunday.
The 3-pointer capped a second-half rally that saw the Warriors overcome a 31-24 halftime deficit. Merrimack forced 12 second-half turnovers — nine of which were steals — resulting in 17 points. The Warriors also kept the Hawks out of the paint, outscoring the hosts 22-2 under the basket over the final 20 minutes.
Lord led the winners with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding six rebounds. Senior Juvaris Hayes added 17 points including a game-high 12 in the second half.
Sophomore Mikey Watkins helped lead the Warriors back into the game with four second-half steals and hitting all three of his field goals in the final 20 minutes.
Sunday’s meeting was the first between Merrimack and Hartford as Division 1 foes, and the first overall since the 1982-83 season
Hayes finished the night with two assists to give him 800 for his career. The point guard needs 26 more to break Darren Duncan’s ‘10 program record (825)
Merrimack will be off until Friday when the Warriors visit the University of Akron for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
