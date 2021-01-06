Merrimack College senior Devin Jensen doesn’t mind the label one bit.
“I totally think I’m a 3-point specialist — it’s the best thing I do,” said the 6-foot-5 Jensen, who is from Brielle, N.J. “It’s the best thing I do, so why not be called that?”
After last year, it’s understandable. As the Warriors enjoyed a terrific first season in Division 1, finishing 20-11 overall and winning the Northeast Conference regular season championship with a 14-4 conference record, Jensen was a steady outside threat.
Jensen led the team in 3-pointers while averaging 7.5 points on a balanced team and had the best 3-point percentage (44%) in the conference. With senior All-American Juvaris Hayes leading the offense along with classmates Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner, Jensen was a valuable, complementary role player.
But with the graduation of Hayes, Lord and Joyner, Jensen’s role is now more of a primary one and head coach Joe Gallo has high expectations for him.
“We’ll need him to score more and I want him to lead the league in 3-point attempts,” said Gallo. “I actually got mad at him last year if he didn’t shoot enough.
“He’ll be more of a marked man and there may be more focus on him, but he’s a much improved player. The work he put in during the summer really shows. He’s 20 pounds lighter, he moves better and he’s stronger defensively.”
Jensen lost the weight to “become a little faster, a little quicker,” but he doesn’t expect his role to change much, other than just to increase.
“I’m not the kind of guy who can create his own shots except for here and there,” he said. “I’ll try to create some of my own shots, but I’m still looking to get the ball for the open shot.”
One might think that getting the open shots will be more difficult this year without Hayes around to draw defenders and feed him the ball. But Jensen is not concerned about that, not with junior Mikey Watkins returning in the backcourt.
“He (Watkins) has really upgraded his game and I think he’s as good as any point guard in the league,” said Jensen, whose breakout game was a 23-point gem against Northwestern of the Big Ten. “I’m not worried about not getting the ball when I can score.”
In fact, Jensen is upbeat about the season in general even with the graduation of the three seniors, who were also the team’s top three scorers.
“We want to win every game we can and win the league again,” he said. “Those three seniors were great, but we’re ready for the task. We had a lot of freshmen who got experience last year.
“And our defense will help us. No one in the league plays zone like we do. It’s a big advantage for us.”
Gallo seconds that optimism.
“We have a strong sophomore class that got valuable time last year and will really contribute,” said Gallo. “I can see (Jordan) Minor, Ziggy (Reid) and Mykal (Derring) all starting and I see a lot of time for Jordan McCoy.
“We lost some great players, but we don’t have any less expectations than last year, which is to win every game we can.”
Which will be quite possible if Jensen can keep drilling 3-pointers and do so at an accelerated rate.
******************************************
Merrimack at a glance
Head coach: Joe Gallo (5th year, 81-45)
2019-20 season: 20-11, NEC regular season champs at 14-4
Key losses: The team’s top three scorers — All-American Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord, Idris Joyner
Top returnees: Senior Devin Jensen (7.5 ppg, led team in 3-pointers), junior Mikey Watkins (7.5 ppg, 2nd on team in assists, steals), sophomore Jordan Minor (6.3 ppg, 2nd on team in rebounds), sophomore Ziggy Reid (5.2 ppg)
First game: Thursday at home vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fun fact 1: Because of COVID, Merrimack is the only team in the Northeast Conference that has yet to play a game
Fun fact 2: Also because of COVID, the entire Merrimack team will be eligible next year.
