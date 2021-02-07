By any measure, Central Catholic senior Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is the picture of a star college football recruit.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Wiggins is equally adept at wreaking havoc in opposing backfields as a defending lineman and making big plays with his impressive speed and soft hands at tight end.
So, there’s little surprise that major college football programs are taking notice.
Wiggins recently earned a scholarship offer from the University of Arizona — where Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi starred — and he’s receiving attention from legendary programs like Michigan and Miami.
“Everyone always asks me what my dream school is,” said Wiggins. “I tell them I just want to play football at the highest level in college, and have a chance to win a national championship. It’s amazing to get my first big time offer from Arizona. Now, I’m waiting to see what offers I get after the football season.”
The son of former New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins, the younger Wiggins is preparing for his senior season for Central Catholic, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22.
“He’s always had a passion for the game, and that’s something you can’t coach,” said Jermaine Sr., who played seven NFL seasons (2000-06). “There’s something about Jermaine and football. He has the size, and he’s always had a knack and a passion for the game.
“He loves to hit and be physical, and he works non-stop. Every day, he’s doing what he needs to do to stay ready and focused. He loves the game, and it’s been a great ride to be a part of.”
BIG TIME FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Growing up, Wiggins — a resident of Boxford — began to show flashes of his future gridiron potential.
“Probably in sixth or seventh grade he was pretty good and had good size compared to the kids his age,” said Jermaine Sr. “I thought, if he continued to grow, he’d have a chance to play college football. But you never really know until they start really developing into the man they will become.”
Wiggins broke into the Central Catholic lineup two years ago, impressing on defense while catching 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
He was even better the next fall, earning All-MVC Division 1 honors. He finished the season with 35 tackles, 11 for a loss, and caught 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead, fourth quarter TD in a win over defending Division 3 state champion Springfield Central.
Recruiting took off for Wiggins over the summer. He received Division 1-A (FBS) offers from the likes of Marshall — where his father played two seasons — UConn and UMass Amherst. The Arizona offer came last month.
“The Marshall offer was a big step up,” said Wiggins. “But I wasn’t going to be satisfied. (COVID) made recruiting a challenge at times. But I would go out to the field with my dad, and he would record me going through drills. We would then send them to college coaches. I would even ask college coaches what drills they wanted to see.”
Just before the coronavirus halted recruiting, Wiggins garnered attention at the University of Michigan’s “Junior Day.” A story on SI.com said Wiggins, “received a bit of one-on-one time with head coach Jim Harbaugh.”
Wiggins believes his best fit is on defense in college, rather than tight end, the position his father played for the Patriots.
“I love catching passes, but there’s nothing like getting to the quarterback and making a big hit,” he said. “I feel like I can be more of a (Denver Broncos NFL All-Pro) Von Miller type of player, coming off the edge and getting to QBs.”
Wiggins now hopes a big final season for Central Catholic will help him solidify major Division 1 college offers. In the fall, he will play a postgrad season at Bridgton Academy.
“I was very nervous there wouldn’t be a season (because of COVID),” he said. “I know senior year is huge for recruiting. I wanted to have that last season so I have some good film. I’m going to send schools the whole game film, not just highlights, because I can impact the game in different ways.
“My goal during the season is to help Central go undefeated. We may not have a postseason (because of COVID), but we’re going to approach it like we’re going to Gillette Stadium to win a championship ring.”
FOOTBALL FAMILY
Wiggins admits that opponents have occasionally taken aim at his famous name. His dad, who grew up in Boston, caught 10 passes for 68 yards in the legendary 2002 “Snow Bowl” AFC divisional round win over the Raiders, and had a key catch in the game-winning drive of Super Bowl XXXVI. He’s now a popular radio personality.
“Sometimes it gets annoying,” he said. “Guys will say, ‘You’re only getting these looks and offers because of your dad.’ They try to talk before and after games, but when they line up against me, they shut their mouths. That trash talk only fuels my fire and makes me want to work harder.”
His dad said both Jermaine Jr., and younger son Jaden — a promising sophomore for Central Catholic — handle the name well.
“I always tell them that being born with that name might open doors for you, but how you work and compete is what will keep you there,” said Jermaine Sr. “Both handle it well. I never have to tell them to get to work. They’re both super competitive. Both want to be better than the other.”
HOOPS HOBBY
While Central Catholic’s Jermaine Wiggins knows his future lies in football, the Division 1 prospect decided to return to the basketball court this winter for the Raiders.
“I took last year off to focus on football,” said Wiggins. “I came back this year and I’m having a lot of fun. I’m not a scorer, but I rebound the ball, run the floor, set picks and hustle. If someone misses a shot, I’ll rebound and put up a shot. My football mentality definitely comes out. I might pick up a foul because of it, but I make it tough on opponents.”
First-year Central basketball coach Mark Dunham is thrilled to have Wiggins on his team.
“Jermaine has brought a level of toughness to our team this year,” said Dunham. “Being one of two seniors, he has also brought leadership. We were very excited to have him back.”
@DWillisET
