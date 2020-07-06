JIM ARNOLD (1991 sports column): Mimi's more than the cute flying nun

MIKE MULDOON ON JIM ARNOLD:
“The area sports community lost a good one with the recent death of Jim Arnold, who founded the Hoops for Hope League among numerous accomplishments.
Jim worked at the Eagle-Tribune in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s as a reporter, news editor and sports columnist.
“When he came over to sports, us young guys were shocked. He took our dream job.
“We were less than thrilled, to put it mildly. But Jim was a talented guy, a terrific colleague and was nothing but first class to us. Back then and in the ensuing 30 years.
“Simply put, it was hard not to like Jim Arnold.”
Here is a column Jim wrote for the June 10, 1991 Eagle-Tribune.
...
Jim Arnold, June 10, 1991 sports notes column:
After reading about her fabulous teams for years, I finally got to watch Mimi Hyde coach Methuen High girls basketball this year.
Especially striking was the discipline she instilled in her team, and her attention to detail.
Her success and style command respect.
Which makes an Eagle-Tribune column about Mimi — written in 1970 — seem even funnier.
Here’s an excerpt:
“Mimi Hyde is a cute contradiction in terms. To me she looks a little like the Flying Nun, but the sports copy we’ve run on her in recent years suggest more a pocket version of the late Babe Zaharias.
“She’s a senior co-captain for both the girls basketball and softball at Methuen High. She’s also a two-year All-State selection in the Merrimack Valley Basketball Conference, holder of the Rangerette single-game scoring record of 47 points, and Greater Lawrence’s junior girls skiing champion.”
Oh, Mimi, you cute little flying nun Rangerette, you.
What’s worse. That column was not an aberration. Two weeks later, the caption below a picture read: Pretty Andover High cheerleaders hold their breath and hope for the best.
Mimi, you’ve come even further than you get credit for.
...
SAY A PRAYER FOR Methuen’s Bill Blood, who’s having heart trouble. Blood has coached our area’s kids for years in a variety of sports.
PEDAL TO METAL DEPARTMENT: Andover sports buffs are in a quandary over the conflict they face tomorrow night.
Andover High’s baseball team plays its state semifinal game at 4 p.m. in Rockland.
At 6 p.m., legendary Andover basketball coach (and retiring principal) Wilbur Hixon will be honored with a testimonial dinner at Windsor Mills in Dracut.
Andover’s tournament baseball games have averaged three hours each. The ride from Rockland (which is between Braintree and Plymouth on Route 3) to Dracut will take well over an hour, assuming Boston traffic isn’t bad.
Among those who would like to be both places: Hixon. He rooted on Andover in Saturday’s win over Cambridge Rindge and Latin.
DREW BETTER THAN PATRIOTS: That soccer game between Ireland and the United States which was played down in Foxboro was a real barnburner, huh?
The Irish team outplayed the U.S. and was reportedly thrilled to settle for a 1-1 tie.
That 50,000 people spent their Saturday night there is a testament to the adage that there’s a sucker born every minute.
...
Jim Arnold, Eagle-Tribune, June 10, 1991
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.