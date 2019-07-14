Joseph F. Healey Memorial continues to succeed and inspire

HAVERHILL — Joseph Healey was a beloved mentor to many, and his annual tournament remains as a constant reminder of his tremendous legacy.
To date, the Joseph F. Healey Memorial has donated over $50,000 in scholarships to deserving kids, and this year was no different.
After Sunday’s final round concluded, event directors Peter Doherty and Sean Chipman, along with sponsor Haverhill Bank, awarded nine local high school and college kids each with $1,000 scholarships. And the tournament itself is in as good a place as it has ever been.
This year saw a record number of people wait-listed to get in, and both Doherty and Chipman expressed optimism that the Joseph F. Healey Memorial will be around for a long time.
“This is a really great tournament,” said 15-year-old James Robbins of North Andover, who finished third with an impressive three-day total of 227 (+13). “I feel like it’s definitely for a great cause, to remember Mr. Healey. I love this tournament.”
Remembering Mr. Doherty
Anyone who has been around the local golf scene for awhile knew that Methuen’s Dick Doherty was the voice of both the Allan B. Rogers tournament and the Joseph F. Healey Memorial. He was a beloved and popular figure, and each year he would announce each group as they approached the 18th green during the final round of play.
Doherty passed away earlier this year, and his voice was greatly missed during yesterday’s final round of the Healey.
To commemorate, the Dick Doherty Award was presented yesterday to scholarship recipient Michael Kareores.
True to the man it was named after, the award was given to the recipient who lit up the room with the best interview.
JOSEPH F. HEALEY SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Name School
Kevin Bradley Jr. Penn State
Emily Shultz University of Vermont
Elizabeth Fortier Emmanuel
Cole English St. Anselm
Michael Battaini Nichols
Abbey Battaini Framingham State
Declan Davis Bentley
Erin O’Neil St. Joseph’s (Maine)
Michael Kareores Northeastern
