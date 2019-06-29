Joseph F. Healey Memorial ready for 9th run

The field is not yet set for the ninth annual Joseph F. Healey Memorial golf tournament, but the courses and dates are.
The three-day event is set to run from July 12-14. Currently, 76 golfers have signed up with a tournament max of 81. If it exceeds 81 participants, the highest handicapped players that signed up would be refunded their money, as the tourney must be capped at 81.
Round 1 will be at Atkinson Country Club with tee times starting at 10 a.m., followed by the second round the next day at Haverhill Country Club. After Round 2, a cut will be made to the top-40 and ties. The final round will then take place at Renaissance Golf Club with the first tee time set for noon.
Bradford’s Nick Maccario is the tournament’s three-time defending champ. Last year, his three-day total of 212 (1-under) beat Derry’s Eric Byrne and Haverhill’s Troy and Shane Donahue by 10 strokes.
If Maccario is returning to defend his title, he would be the early heavy favorite.
