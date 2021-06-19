HAVERHILL — Shawn Joubert was without his complete arsenal Friday afternoon, but the right-hander found an out pitch and, with a sturdy defense and timely hitting, Haverhill earned a postseason win for the first time in eight years.
The 16th-seeded Hillies scored all their runs in the first three innings while Joubert and two relievers held No. 17 Methuen at bay for a 4-0 Division 1 North preliminary round victory at Trinity Stadium.
Haverhill, advancing past the regular season for the first time since going 1-1 in the 2013 North sectionals, will play at 4 p.m. on Monday at top-seeded Medford, the team that ended that 2013 season after the Hillies had beaten Boston Latin in the preliminaries.
Joubert went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts, but the junior issued five walks and threw at least 19 pitches in three innings. Despite throwing what pitching coach John Trask said was 14 consecutive change-ups at one point, Joubert never allowed a base runner past second.
“The change-up was working a lot,” Joubert said. “I couldn’t find my fastball, so I was working the change-up and it worked out pretty good.”
The infield was flawless behind the Hillie starter, along with Zach Guertin, who got the final out in the sixth after Joubert issued consecutive two-out walks, and Elijah Moses who worked the seventh.
“I felt really good coming into the game,” Joubert said. “I felt really comfortable because I know my teammates have my back on defense on any play. It makes it really easy for a pitcher to throw when they know they have a solid defense behind them like I did today.”
Hillie pitchers induced nine ground-ball outs. Shortstop Sam Boyer handled four of them and also made nice plays with a running catch at the foul line in the fifth and a leaping grab for the first out in the seventh.
“We’ve been practicing all week,” Haverhill coach Paul Sartori said. “We had three guys competing for that (shortstop) position and Sammy did a great job during practices and did the same thing in the field today. He was outstanding and I was happy for him.
“You have to make the plays. There were no ESPN plays made, but we made the basic fundamental plays. If you do that, you avoid the four, five and six-out innings.”
Moses provided the only run needed with a first-inning single that drove in Ryan Brown before Cole Farmer was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch in the second. Haverhill doubled its lead in the third when a Farmer single plated Patrick Kelleher, and Mark Casto lined a two-out double down the right-field line that scored Jake Hurrell, who had singled.
“It was a fastball away,” Casto said. “Coach (Nick) Comei has been preaching all year to see the ball deep … and put it the other way, and I pretty much put it down the line as perfectly as you can.”
Methuen (7-9) didn’t help itself with four walks, two hit batters and a couple wild pitches. Zach Tavares had two of the Ranger hits and the third was from Luis Tejada, who was stranded at third to end the game.
“We were behind in counts all day,” first-year Methuen coach Cam Roper said. “Putting guys on base is not a recipe for success.
“But I loved every second (of the season). The kids worked extremely hard. We were able to work in the offseason, and these kids showed up and worked their tails off. They’re going to be down a bit, but they shouldn’t be. We had a good year, and we’ll build on that. We’re young with a lot of returning guys.”
Haverhill 4, Methuen 0
Division 1 North Prelims
Methuen (0): Jackson Petisce 2b 3-0-0, Matt Pappalardo 3b/p 2-0-0, Jomari Rosa p/cf 4-0-0, Nick Avellani lf 3-0-0, Alex Borrelli dh 2-0-0, Isaiah Decoq c 0-0-0, Sam Kalivas 1b 2-0-0, Zach Tavares rf 3-0-2, Luis Tejada cf/ss 3-0-1, Jason Silverio ss 0-0-0, Owen Sullivan 3b 2-0-0. Totals 24-0-3
Haverhill (4): Ryan Brown cf 2-1-1, Zach Guertin 2b/p 3-0-0, Elijah Moses 1b/p 3-0-1, Patrick Kelleher rf 2-1-0, Jake Hurrell c 3-1-1, Cole Farmer 3b 2-1-1, Shawn Joubert p/2b/1b 2-0-0, Mark Casto lf 1-0-1, Colin Snyder dh 3-0-0, Sam Boyer ss 0-0-0. Totals 21-4-5
RBI: Moses, Farmer, Casto
WP: Joubert; LP: Rosa
Methuen (7-9): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (8-8): 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.