Joyner, Merrimack surge to second NEC win

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College men’s basketball had three players score in double figures, including a team-best 12 points from senior Idris Joyner, in 64-61 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night at Hammel Court.
The win gave Merrimack its first-ever Northeast Conference (NEC) win on campus. The hosts improved to 8-8 (2-1 NEC) with the victory while the visitors dropped to 5-11 (1-2 NEC).
Freshmen Jordan Minor and Mykel Derring each contributed 11 points each off the bench. Derring tied his career-high in points and sank a career-high three triples.
The night featured 13 ties and 10 lead changes as the team’s dueled throughout the second half. With the score tied at 51 with 8:33 remaining, Merrimack used a 7-0 run that featured five points from Derring that gave the Warriors the lead for good.
Merrimack shot 48.1 percent from the field, and the Warriors’ defense had 12 steals as part of 17 Mountaineers turnovers. Merrimack turned those miscues into 21 points.
Juvaris Hayes increased his nation-leading steal total to 55 on the season, and moved his career total up to 391. He now needs nine more to become just the fourth player in NCAA history — across all divisions — with 400 career steals
Up Next, Merrimack returns to action on Saturday when Merrimack will look to make it back-to-back road NEC wins at Central Connecticut. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
