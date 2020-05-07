It took a while, say about a dozen years, for all of the stars to align for Methuen's Calvin Kattar and his career as a mixed martial arts fighter.
He started hot, winning eight of his first nine bouts in two years. He filled some local arenas with his rabid Merrimack Valley fan base. And his aggressive style was appealing.
Then, five years into his career, No. 1 ranked in New England at 14-2 in the second-tier Combat Zone MMA, he retired. And he became a promoter at age 25.
The fact was that his promoter was making three times as much as he was and his take wasn’t worth the black eyes and stitches.
“It just felt like I was never going to get a shot at the UFC,” said Kattar. “I ended up liking the promotion part. We had some success. It was fun.
But then I got the itch to fight again,” said Kattar. “I was about 28 when I came back. A few fights in, I made a few phone calls, throwing my name out there if anybody dropped out ... And here I am.”
Kattar was a late addition to a card in Anaheim, Calif., where he beat Andre Fili. UFC president Dana White, a native of the Boston area, loved Kattar’s performance that night and got him on the card at TD Garden in Boston six months later.
He’s 4-2 with the big boys, with both losses close.
Kattar, a 145-pound featherweight, is in Jacksonville, Fla. for this Saturday’s historic UFC 249, the first official American pro sporting event since COVID-19 sent the country into a tailspin about seven weeks ago.
Kattar will be fighting on the pay-per-view main card — other bouts will be televised – against veteran Jeremy Stephens, 28-17-1, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, and fighting out of San Diego.
Stephens, 33, has three losses and a no decision in his last four bouts, with two coming against highly-ranked fighters. He enters the bout ranked No. 7 while Kattar is at No. 9.
Kattar said he has never been in a better place that he is right now as a UFC competitor.
He’s got what he believes are two elite head coaches in Carlos Nepo of Somerville and Tyson Chartier of Auburn, N.H. with best friend and teammate Rob Font, another UFC up-and-comer by his side.
“I have the best people around me, motivating me, sort of like the Patriots with owner Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” said Kattar. “I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. The [championship] belt is in my sight.”
Kattar was only able to bring three people, which will be his coaches and best pal, Font, who resides in Haverhill.
Kattar’s team was tested for the virus on Wednesday after arriving in Jacksonville. They will be quarantined until the bout on Saturday in their hotel rooms.
All will be tested after the bouts, too.
“I am proud that I was chosen to be a part of history,” said Kattar. “I have a lot of respect for Jeremy and know I have to do my best. But I will do my best.”
Three UFC fight cards in Jacksonville
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host three consecutive events in Jacksonville, Fla. beginning on Saturday night, UFC 249, followed by UFC 250 on Wednesday and UFC 251 the following Saturday.
"There is a big backlog of bouts and this was a way to try and catch up," said Calvin Kattar, of Methuen, who will be on the card this Saturday night against Jeremy Stephens at 145 pounds. "Fans are excited to finally have a sporting event to watch. I'm thrilled to be a part of it. It's really cool."
