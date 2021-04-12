HAVERHILL — The Methuen natives had spoken on the phone, and ran into each other at a restaurant last summer, but this was the first time they’d really seen each other in nearly two decades.
Calvin Kattar, of UFC fame, ranked No. 6 in the world for 142-pounders, and Sacred Hearts School principal Sue Downer.
Downer, then “Miss Stewart,” taught Kattar at the Ashford Street School in Methuen for two years, fourth and fifth grade.
They hugged, before Downer said, “I’m so proud of you.”
Kattar quickly returned the favor: “I’m proud of you. You’re a principal now.”
Downer called on her former student as a pick-me-up for her students, particularly those soon-to-be eighth-grade graduates, who have not gotten the usual royal Sacred Hearts’ treatment, due to the pandemic, in their last year.
The entire eighth grade class, wearing masks and socially-distanced, got to hear Kattar tell his story. Reader’s Digest-version particularly his transformation from being a sweet under-the-radar kid in elementary school to a world championship contender.
The rest of the school watched Kattar speak and answer many questions from their classrooms via Zoom Meeting.
Kattar has had some inspiring bouts in his pro mixed martial arts career. Even the one he lost in January in the United Arab Emirates, nationally-televised on ABC, costing people upwards of $5,000 for front row seats.
But this day Kattar was at his inspirational best, telling a few hundred Catholic school kids, who’ve been going to in-person classes since the first week of September.
These seats, spread out in the Sacred Hearts School gym, were priceless.
WILL NEVER QUIT
“I weighed only 112 pounds my freshman year and I went out for football,” recalled Kattar. “I think I missed two practices all season. I focused on things I needed to work on. I loved the game. But it was near of the end of season and I never got into a game. Not one play.”
He wanted to quit, which was understandable. His dad, though, said something he never forgot.
“He said ‘You love the game, stick it out. If you quit when things get tough in the future, you’ll just quit,’” said Kattar. “That has always stuck with me.”
While the questions started rolling in, a lot related to the physical grind of the sport, Kattar said, like everything else in life, mental toughness is so important.
“You fight a guy and you can tell when he’s ready to give up,” said Kattar. “That’s not physical, that’s mental. When things go bad, the brain says, ‘It’s time to go.’ You have to fight that urge. It’s not easy. But you will be more successful if you do.”
Nobody knows that better than Kattar, who in his last bout got beaten pretty badly by the former world champion Max Holloway in all five of the five-minute rounds.
The announcers afterward said they had never seen a fighter take the punishment Kattar took, without going down or quitting.
“That’s just not happening with me,” said Kattar. “Obviously, I don’t want to take the punishment that I took. But that’s what you’re getting with me, someone who isn’t going away.”
BIG FIGHT COMING
Kattar said he was able to bring his fighting to higher levels when he maximized discipline in his life. That means dieting (50 percent of every meal he has consists of vegetables). And that means working out three times a day, about two hours each session.
“It’s like taking a test at school,” said Kattar, relating his work to theirs. “You can wait until the night before the test, and you’re probably not going to do as well as you could have if you did a little work each night.”
He was asked about everything in between, including his first fight (a first round KO of a 34-year-old guy when he was only 18), his favorite hobby (golfing at the family’s Merrimack Valley Golf Course), his worst injury (his broken nose, several times) and his biggest win (at Boston’s TD Garden against prospect Shane Burgos).
The best question, he said, was asked by an eighth grade girl, “What is your favorite food?”
“That’s it. That’s the question I wanted to hear today,” said the smiling 32-year-old. “It’s easy: chicken parm. I had it just the other day at my favorite place, Ralphie’s in Salem, New Hampshire. That’s easily my favorite. Doesn’t everyone here love chicken parm?”
Kattar broke some news to the students, saying he plans to fight again some time in the late summer or early fall. It would probably be someone ranked ahead of him.
He was told, he said, by doctors that he needed to take a little longer before returning after the tough January bout against Holloway.
In the end, we realized one dream was fulfilled in Bradford last Friday. Most former teachers are like Downer, loving when their former students chase a dream.
“Calvin Kattar, you have turned into a special young man with so much incredible experiences,” said Downer. “This is inspiring for our school, having you here, but especially for me.”
