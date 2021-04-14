There is no debating the local baseball talent, what with six area athletes with ties to the Merrimack Valley currently playing minor league baseball.
North Andover’s Max Burt of the New York Yankees, Lawrence’s Elvis Peralta of the Oakland A’s, Jacob Wallace of the Red Sox and Ansiel Rivera of the Seattle Mariners, both of Methuen, Central Catholic’s Cam Devanney and Lawrence native Leon Paulino of the Red Sox are among those born and bred here.
Well, there’s two more and they might be the best of the bunch as USA Baseball announced its 2021 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List for college baseball’s player of the year.
Methuen’s Dominic Keegan, a junior at Vanderbilt University, and his good friend, North Andover’s Steven Hajjar, a junior at the University of Michigan, are among those being considered for the annual award at the halfway mark,
Keegan, despite missing seven games due to COVID-19, ranks among the country’s leaders with 30 RBI, while hitting .391 with six homers and 10 doubles.
He bats third for the national superpower and plays first base. He’s been hovering around .400 for the entire season thus far through 31 games.
Vanderbilt is 24-7 and ranked No. 2 in the country, with two of the most dominant pitchers in the country in Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Leiter is favored to win the award, allowing just three earned runs in eight starts.
Hajjar, a 6-foot-5 lefty pitcher, has been superb through six starts, going 35 1/3 innings, with 42 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA. He has allowed more than two runs only once. His record is 1-0.
The duo have a lot of baseball to play as central figures on their dominant teams.
Both also played together at Central Catholic and while growing up for The Show Academy, based in Lawrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.