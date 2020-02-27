North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning with clearing during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.