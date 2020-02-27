NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nothing has been easy at Vanderbilt University for Dominic Keegan. Not the academics. Not being away from his family. And, last but not least, not the baseball.
But that was the reason he chose to attend the academic and baseball powerhouse after he de-committed from Virginia Tech after a coaching change. He wanted to be pushed in all aspects of his life.
Last year as freshman, Keegan appeared in only 15 games, getting five hits in 22 at bats. While Vandy won the national title, in thrilling fashion over Michigan, Keegan's rookie campaign wasn't what he had hoped.
Expectations were high that, like a lot previous freshmen at Vandy, Keegan could become an everyday player (first baseman/DH) for the powerhouse program. One of the highlights in the fall for Vandy was Keegan's long home run in a scrimmage and RBI single off Vandy star pitcher Kumar Rocker.
This last November, though, things took a turn for the worse.
When the Commodores played Michigan in Nashville for an exhibition game last Nov. 10, Keegan felt some discomfort under his right arm and around his right bicep. The next week that right arm began to swell and show signs of discoloring.
On Nov. 15, a Friday and the last day of Vanderbilt’s annual Black and Gold Series, Keegan was sent to the hospital to have the issue examined further.
The next day he was having surgery.
“They just told me that initially it’s either a muscle or a blood clot,” Keegan said. “We were all just hoping it was a muscle, obviously, but when I found out it wasn’t – it was tough to hear. I just tried to stay positive through the whole thing.”
Keegan had a single rib removed from the right side of his body underneath his right arm. Physicians explained the condition arose from a combination of his physical makeup and wear and tear from a life as a baseball player – one of Keegan’s ribs and a muscle had pinched a vein shut causing a blood clot.
He said the day he had surgery in Nashville to remove a rib, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin and his wife Maggie Corbin were there when he awoke from the procedure.
In fact, one of the reasons Keegan chose Vanderbilt. Because of Corbin, everyone in the program is considered family.
“That hasn’t been easy for (Keegan),” Corbin said. “It was something that he had to deal with over Thanksgiving and over Christmas and certainly coming back here – and his mom and dad were a part of that. Just hoping that condition stays away and he becomes a consistent part of the team because he’s a good player.”
As Keegan returned home to Methuen for the holiday break in November, confident in a short recovery time after the surgery in Nashville, things took a turn for the worse.
He suddenly had severe back pain. It hurt to sit down. His breathing was labored.
Keegan found himself back in a hospital room with two tubes going into the right side of his body to alleviate internal bleeding that had compressed one of his lungs. He returned home Thanksgiving Day.
“It took a while to get my energy back,” Keegan said. “That was kind of the biggest thing because I lost a lot of blood from the complications of the surgery. Just getting my energy back and then just recently finally getting my strength back just so I can get out there.
“It was pretty scary, but I had a lot of help, a lot of support from coaches, teammates – my family.”
There was a possibility that Keegan, one of the greatest Merrimack Valley high school baseball players the last two decades, was witnessing the end of his before it even started.
“The thought went through my head, but I just tried to stay positive through the whole thing,” he said. “I just wanted to be be out here and be with the guys and get back to normal.”
Keegan is expected to make his 2020 debut this week during Vanderbilt’s homestand and put his health scare behind him.
“Right now I do think about it,” Keegan said. “But once I get into the game? I won’t be thinking about it too much.”
Chad Bishop covers Vanderbilt for VUCommodores.com. Follow him @MrChadBishop.
